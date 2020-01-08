2003 Worlds Silver Medalist Kevin Clements Diagnosed with Rare Form of Leukemia

2003 World Championships silver medalist Kevin Clements has been diagnosed with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma & Leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Clements won a World Championship silver medal as a prelims swimmer on the American 800 free relay team in 2003. He also finished 7th in 200 IM individually. At the 2001 World University Games, he took silver in the 200 IM and gold in the 400 IM.

Clements worked as an assistant coach at LSU from 2008 through 2010 and at USC from 2010-2014. He was a 14-time All-American swimmer at Auburn as an athlete.

Clements has spent almost 6 years as the assistant athletic director, aquatics director, and head swim coach at JSerra Catholic School in southern California while working as the head coach at Select Performance Swimming.

Per a GoFundMe that has been set up to help support the family:

On October 30, 2019, after just a few weeks of not feeling well and unexplainable symptoms, Kevin was diagnosed with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma & Leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. The very next day on October 31, 2019, Kevin began an intense regimen of induction chemotherapy and will continue several rounds until a “remission” state is achieved. At that point, he will most likely need to receive a Bone Marrow Transplant, followed by additional chemotherapy and treatment. As you can imagine, this has taken a huge toll on the family emotionally, physically and financially.

As of posting, over $21,000 has been raised of a $100,000 goal.