2020 ISL Final – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

It has arrived. The International Swimming League (ISL) season 2 final where we’ll see defending champions Energy Standard try to hold the line against a siege of talent incoming from Cali Condors, London Roar, and LA Current.

The Cali Condors beat Energy Standard in match #1 to prove that the feat, in fact, can be done and the U.S.-based club’s leading star Caeleb Dressel has only gotten even more formidable over the past weeks of competition. However, multi-threat Melanie Margalis has since left the Budapest bubble, leaving the Condors without a big asset in the IMs and 400m free event.

We’re about to see how everything unfolds during today’s lineup of events. Follow along and keep refreshing for live updates.

START LISTS

LANE ASSIGNMENTS

  • 1 & 2 – LA Current (LAC)
  • 3 & 4 – Cali Condors (CAC)
  • 5 & 6 – Energy Standard (ENS)
  • 7 & 8 – London Roar (LON)

Recap: Retta Race, Analysis: Reid Carlson

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

MEN’S 100 FLY

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

MEN’S 200 BACK

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

MEN’S 200 BREAST

POINTS UPDATE

WOMEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY

MEN’S 50 FREE

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

MEN’S  200 IM

WOMEN’S  200 IM

POINTS UPDATE

MEN’S 50 BREAST

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

POINTS UPDATE

MEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY

WOMEN’S 50 BACK

MEN’S 50 BACK

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

MEN’S 400 FREE

WOMEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY

MEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY ONE

 

 

13
Jeff
48 minutes ago

Putting Duncan Scott on the 50 free instead of the 200 IM is a little bit silly to me. I see why London would do it but by taking him off the IM they’ve just lost a great chance to go 1-2 in the 200 IM with Vazaios as well and possibly pick up some jackpot points too!
Also, Guido taken off the 50, hopefully that pays off in the medley relay.

6
0
Reply
ZanBai
Reply to  Jeff
43 minutes ago

Probably they want to save some energy for Scott. They are all in on that medley relay.

0
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Jeff
36 minutes ago

Yeah, I’m not sure about that choice either given he probably won’t earn many points in the 50 but it will mean Scott is fresh for the medley relay.

0
0
Reply
ZanBai
Reply to  Troyy
34 minutes ago

Honestly, I dont see anyone except Manadou earning points in 50 free.

3
0
Reply
Pedro
45 minutes ago

It would appear Nakamura is not on the team sheet for London? And Duncan Scott is now doing 50 free and not the 200IM?

0
0
Reply
Zanna
Reply to  Pedro
11 minutes ago

Yes it appears so.

0
0
Reply
Sun yang
13 minutes ago

Quick recap of ISL season 2 before the final:

  • 3 world records
  • Rapsys drinking tea at the 350 m at still wins
  • Ilya dolphinkickovich
  • It’s Murphy b*tch
1
0
Reply

