2020 ISL Final – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL
- Saturday, November 21: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM CET (8 AM – 10 AM U.S. Eastern, 10 PM – 12 AM Japan)
- Sunday, November 22: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM CET (12 PM-2 PM U.S. Eastern, 2 AM-4 AM Monday J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Energy Standard / Cali Condors / London Roar / LA Current
It has arrived. The International Swimming League (ISL) season 2 final where we’ll see defending champions Energy Standard try to hold the line against a siege of talent incoming from Cali Condors, London Roar, and LA Current.
The Cali Condors beat Energy Standard in match #1 to prove that the feat, in fact, can be done and the U.S.-based club’s leading star Caeleb Dressel has only gotten even more formidable over the past weeks of competition. However, multi-threat Melanie Margalis has since left the Budapest bubble, leaving the Condors without a big asset in the IMs and 400m free event.
We’re about to see how everything unfolds during today’s lineup of events. Follow along and keep refreshing for live updates.
START LISTS
LANE ASSIGNMENTS
- 1 & 2 – LA Current (LAC)
- 3 & 4 – Cali Condors (CAC)
- 5 & 6 – Energy Standard (ENS)
- 7 & 8 – London Roar (LON)
Recap: Retta Race, Analysis: Reid Carlson
WOMEN’S 100 FLY
MEN’S 100 FLY
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
MEN’S 200 BACK
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
MEN’S 200 BREAST
POINTS UPDATE
WOMEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY
MEN’S 50 FREE
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
MEN’S 200 IM
WOMEN’S 200 IM
POINTS UPDATE
MEN’S 50 BREAST
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST
POINTS UPDATE
MEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY
WOMEN’S 50 BACK
MEN’S 50 BACK
WOMEN’S 400 FREE
MEN’S 400 FREE
WOMEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY
MEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY
TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY ONE
Putting Duncan Scott on the 50 free instead of the 200 IM is a little bit silly to me. I see why London would do it but by taking him off the IM they’ve just lost a great chance to go 1-2 in the 200 IM with Vazaios as well and possibly pick up some jackpot points too!
Also, Guido taken off the 50, hopefully that pays off in the medley relay.
Probably they want to save some energy for Scott. They are all in on that medley relay.
Yeah, I’m not sure about that choice either given he probably won’t earn many points in the 50 but it will mean Scott is fresh for the medley relay.
Honestly, I dont see anyone except Manadou earning points in 50 free.
It would appear Nakamura is not on the team sheet for London? And Duncan Scott is now doing 50 free and not the 200IM?
Yes it appears so.
Quick recap of ISL season 2 before the final: