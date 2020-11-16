Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb Dressel Smashes 100 IM World Record To Become First Man Sub-50

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #2

About 30 minutes after setting a new American Record in the 100 freestyle, Caeleb Dressel recorded the fastest swim in history in the 100 individual medley.

Dressel destroyed the field en route to a final time of 49.88, becoming the first swimmer to eclipse the elusive 50-second barrier. The previous world record sat at 50.26, done by Russian Vladimir Morozov twice in 2018.

Less than a week ago, Dressel set the American Record in the event in a time of 50.48, which erased the 2012 mark of 50.71 held by his Florida training partner Ryan Lochte.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 100 IM

Rank Swimmer Time Year
1 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 49.88 2020
2 Vladimir Morozov (RUS) 50.26 2018
3 Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 50.63 2018
4 Markus Deibler (GER) 50.66 2014
5 Ryan Lochte (USA) 50.71 2012

Prior to this swim, Morozov held the seven fastest performances in history, all coming between 50.26 and 50.36. He still owns eight out of the top-10, with Dressel now owning #1 and #9.

Split Comparison

Compared to his swim from six days ago, Dressel was out a bit quicker in 22.79, but made up most of his ground on the closing 50.

Dressel, Match 10 Dressel, Semi 2
22.96 22.79
27.52 27.09
50.48 49.88

Compared to Morozov’s old world record (the first time he broke it), Dressel was better by around two-tenths on both 50s.

Morozov, 2018 Dressel, 2020
22.96 22.79
27.30 27.09
50.26 49.88

Dressel’s Cali teammate Marcin Cieslak was the runner-up in the event, clocking 51.14 for a new Polish Record, giving the Condors all 37 points in the event as Dressel jackpotted the rest of the field. Cieslak set the previous record of 51.36 back in Match 10.

Khachaturian
44 minutes ago

My friend texted me 49.88 because he was watching the live stream while I was reading on the live recap. I thought he was joking and said “bruh, in your dreams”. This isn’t just a crazy time, for 100 meters this is almost Biedermann levels of fast.

15
0
Reply
Dan
Reply to  Khachaturian
34 minutes ago

And he can still do at least 2 of the turns a lot better

1
0
Reply
Skoorbnagol
43 minutes ago

Dressel is the man.
The end.

10
0
Reply
pvdh
40 minutes ago

I assume the full taper will be ready for next saturday. Wonder what kind of nonsense we’re about to see

16
0
Reply
Dan
Reply to  pvdh
29 minutes ago

He could go for the 100 Free world record, but might hold back a little since he has 2 more events right after (100 IM & 50 Fly where he could also win/Jackpott/ set world records, esp. since I think the Top 2 in the men’s 50 Fly will not be in the final)

1
0
Reply
Horninco
Reply to  Dan
25 minutes ago

No, he’s going all out, he will go for the record for sure

3
0
Reply

