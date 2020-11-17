Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #278

by Dan Dingman 0

November 16th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  11 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

* Training Short Course Meters
* Swimming 4 swimmers in 2 lanes. Concerned about concussions so we do short bits of backstroke. Swimmers need to cross over lanes and they tend to get disoriented. If back is longer than 25, the swimmers are in 1 lane to themselves.
warm-up
    1×400 swim
2x
    2×50 slow perfect swim @55
    2×50 kick/drill @1:05
    2×50 slow perfect swim @55
    2×50 kicking drill [drills that focus on kick] @1:05
2x
    1×200 EN1 kick @4:00
    2×75 FAST kick @1:30
    1×200 EN1 kick @4:00
    2×50 FAST kick @1:00
    2×200 EN1 kick @4:00
    2×25 FAST kick @40
4×25 choice to prepare for next set @40
2x
    1×25 easy @50
    3×75 FAST @1:30
    1×25 easy @50
    2×75 FAST @1:30
    1×25 easy @50
    1×75 FAST @1:30
    1×25 easy @1:30
1×100 easy

Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team

