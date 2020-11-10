Caeleb Dressel Takes Down Ryan Lochte’s 100 IM American Record In 50.48

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

Caeleb Dressel continues his assault on the record books.

About half an hour after winning the men’s 100 freestyle during Match 10 of the ISL season, Dressel broke the eight-year-old American Record in the men’s 100 individual medley previously held by Ryan Lochte.

Dressel, 24, blitzed out to an opening 50 of 22.96 before closing in 27.52, clocking 50.48 to break Lochte’s previous mark of 50.71. Lochte had set that record at the 2012 SC World Championships in Istanbul.

Dressel and Lochte currently train together in Gainesville, Florida.

Lochte, now 36, was a three-time World Champion in the event (2008, 2010, 2012), and lowered the world record three separate times. He also cracked the 51-second barrier on three occasions over the course of his career.

Dressel now checks in as the second-fastest performer in history, trailing only Vladimir Morozov. Morozov, a Russian native who competes for the Tokyo Frog Kings in the ISL, holds the world record at 50.26, and has also been faster than Dressel’s swim on seven different occasions.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 100 IM

This also marked Dressel’s first time breaking 51 seconds, swimming to times of 51.36, 51.27 and 51.11 in his three other appearances this season. It was also the first time he opened up sub-23 on the first 50.

The Gator alum now owns two U.S. medley records after lowering the 200 IM mark in short course yards in 2018.