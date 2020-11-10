Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb Dressel Takes Down Ryan Lochte’s 100 IM American Record In 50.48

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

Caeleb Dressel continues his assault on the record books.

About half an hour after winning the men’s 100 freestyle during Match 10 of the ISL season, Dressel broke the eight-year-old American Record in the men’s 100 individual medley previously held by Ryan Lochte.

Dressel, 24, blitzed out to an opening 50 of 22.96 before closing in 27.52, clocking 50.48 to break Lochte’s previous mark of 50.71. Lochte had set that record at the 2012 SC World Championships in Istanbul.

Dressel and Lochte currently train together in Gainesville, Florida.

Lochte, now 36, was a three-time World Champion in the event (2008, 2010, 2012), and lowered the world record three separate times. He also cracked the 51-second barrier on three occasions over the course of his career.

Dressel now checks in as the second-fastest performer in history, trailing only Vladimir Morozov. Morozov, a Russian native who competes for the Tokyo Frog Kings in the ISL, holds the world record at 50.26, and has also been faster than Dressel’s swim on seven different occasions.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 100 IM

Rank Swimmer Time Year
1 Vladimir Morozov (RUS) 50.26 2018
2 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 50.48 2020
3 Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 50.63 2018
4 Markus Deibler (GER) 50.66 2014
5 Ryan Lochte (USA) 50.71 2012

This also marked Dressel’s first time breaking 51 seconds, swimming to times of 51.36, 51.27 and 51.11 in his three other appearances this season. It was also the first time he opened up sub-23 on the first 50.

The Gator alum now owns two U.S. medley records after lowering the 200 IM mark in short course yards in 2018.

Rafael
1 hour ago

Caeleb breastflykicked his way to 2nd fastest

Pvdh
Reply to  Rafael
40 minutes ago

Umm…what? Just seem salty. Go watch your drug cheat somehow swimming pbs at 40.

Rafael
Reply to  Pvdh
37 minutes ago

so.. other swimming cheating on Breast.. Burn them at stakes… Dressel oh no he did not..

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Rafael
Pvdh
Reply to  Rafael
35 minutes ago

Dressel doesn’t do anything on breast except his pullout and try to hold on. If he kicked hed destroy people lmao.

But again. How about that 40 year old drug cheat if yours?

Dan
Reply to  Rafael
6 minutes ago

I agree, he did not do any illegal kicks in his breaststroke (just watch it again).

carlo
Reply to  Pvdh
35 minutes ago

Lochte?

Pvdh
Reply to  carlo
25 minutes ago

Nicholas Santos is a drug cheat that tested positive for Furosemide. What did Lochte test positive for?

PhillyMark
Reply to  Pvdh
20 minutes ago

potassium and magnesium

Dan
Reply to  Rafael
8 minutes ago

Did you watch the race?
I just went back and looked at again (7 more times) and not even a 2nd fly kick on the pull out, probably among the most legal breaststroke kicks out of the faster sprint IM/Breaststrokers that are at the ISL meets.
My biggest complaints would be his bad timing going in to the back to breaststroke turn and breaststroke to freestyle turns.

DresselApologist
55 minutes ago

Can’t wait to watch this race vid in a month

Dan
Reply to  DresselApologist
43 minutes ago

You can watch it on CBS I think unless you have access to streaming from other countries (you can buy a subscription to Eurosport Player and view it with a VPN client).

Skoorbnagol
53 minutes ago

One legend to another

