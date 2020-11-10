ISL Semifinal Matchups: Energy vs London and Cali vs LA Head Fields

The ISL has informed teams and athletes of the groupings for the league’s two semifinals, sources tell SwimSwam. We’ll get the top two European clubs and the top two North American clubs in separate semifinals.

The league hasn’t responded to our requests this season for more information on how the groupings would be created. It’s unclear exactly how the league came to these two groupings of four teams, but sources say geography played a role (the earlier semifinal fits with European/Tokyo broadcast markets better, and ended up with three European/Tokyo teams), while there was also some element of random draw between teams that finished back to back in season standings.

Here are the semifinal groupings, with the teams listed by their official 2020 regular season standing, not our Power Ranks (which will drop tomorrow):

Semifinal #1

Saturday, November 14: 12 PM – 2 PM Budapest time (5-7 AM US Central)

Sunday, November 15: 12 PM – 2 PM Budapest time (5-7 AM US Central)

#2 Energy Standard

#3 London Roar

#6 Tokyo Frog Kings

#8 New York Breakers

Semifinal #2

Sunday, November 15: 6 PM – 8 PM Budapest time (11 AM-1PM US Central)

Monday, November 16: 6 PM – 8 PM Budapest time (11 AM-1PM US Central)

#1 Cali Condors

#4 LA Current

#5 Iron

#7 Toronto Titans

The top four teams in regular-season finish order should be the likely four to move on to the final. The top two from each semifinal will move on. The second semifinal appears to be the more difficult field, though there could be solid battles for the second spot in both semis. London beat Tokyo head-to-head in weeks 3 and 4, first by a margin of 52.5, then by 72.5.

Meanwhile LA has not faced Iron head-to-head yet this year.