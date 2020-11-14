2020 ISL Semifinal #1 – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 International Swimming League – Semifinal #1

The first of the semifinals will see LON, NYB, TOK, and ENS battle it out for a spot in the final. The 2 top point-scoring teams from this match will secure their place in the finale next weekend.

Today should make for an interesting matchup, with each team having specific strengths across each stroke. In our preview for this match, we highlighted how the ever-important choice of skins (whichever teams win the men’s and women’s medley relays) will play a crucial part in this match. And, how that decision doesn’t seem immediately obvious heading into today’s races.

Live Recap: Lydia Ferrari Kehoe, Race Analysis: Jared Anderson

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

Sarah Sjostrom remains undefeated this year in the 100 fly, going 55.44 for the first post-season win of the year. That’s just a tick off the ISL record shared by Sjostrom and Kelsi Dahlia at 55.35. But it’s still much better than anyone else in the ISL has been this year, Dahlia included.

An important second-place finish from Marie Wattel disturbs Energy Standard‘s plan of going 1-2 here. She touches in a time of 56.09 for London, just off her personal best of 55.97 from 2017.

Energy didn’t put Maddy Banic in this race, who stepped up with a 55.69 during Match #6 when Sjostrom was out with back pain. Shkurdai’s time today of 56.40 is quite a bit off her fastest this season, also from Match #6, at 55.65.

It’ll be a solid start for Energy, which goes 1st/3rd. But Energy actually holds the #1, #2, and #3 spots in the league this year, so Wattel stepping up to second for London is a big break.

We saw no jackpots to start the meet. Perhaps with some rest, we’ll see the fields tighten up a little bit.

MEN’S 100 FLY

It’s two in a row for Energy Standard. Chad le Clos went 49.14, improving on his season-best by two-tenths of a second.

Though le Clos was much faster than his best time in the ISL this season, he’ll remain #3 in the league rankings behind Tom Shields (48.94) and Caeleb Dressel (49.02), both of whom will compete in tomorrow’s semifinal #2.

London has struggled some in the fly, but Marius Kusch really came through here with a second-place finish. Kusch was 49.48, improving his season-best by two tenths and moving up to #4 leaguewide.

We did see our first jackpot, though it was le Clos jackpotting his own teammate Kregor Zirk. Two early wins have Energy Standard on top by four points over London, with Tokyo six points back of the final transfer spot to the league finale. Tokyo’s Kawamoto was just off his own National record time of 49.54.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

A 2-3 finish for Tokyo is very solid here considering we haven’t seen them with very many high finishes in the women’s backstroke events this season. broke

Energy Standard is on a tear today. Emily Seebohm gives them a third-straight win, though every winner so far has been the top-ranked swimmer in this semifinal. That’s the case for Seebohm, who sits #4 in the league behind two swimmers from semifinal #2 (Toronto’s Lisa Bratton and Cali’s Beata Nelson) and one swimmer out of the playoffs (DC’s Amy Bilquist).

That’s Seebohm’s third win this season, with two losses coming to Bratton. Seebohm’s swim today was a drop of a half-second from her season-best, moving to #2 across the league and just hundredths behind Bratton for the league lead.

We’re seeing quite a few season-bests so far, suggesting we might be seeing a lot of Energy’s stars in some point of their rest phase today. Tokyo had a nice swim, going 2nd/3rd and avoiding Seebohm’s jackpot of three swimmers. But Energy still jumps out to a 10-point lead over London, and Tokyo is now just two behind the Roar for second.

MEN’S 200 BACK

We widely expected a battle of the backstrokers in this semifinal. So it’s especially impressive that Tokyo’s Ryosuke Irie gets the win here over two returning league final teams that are strong in back.

Irie has been so rock solid consistent this year, with three second-place finishes and one third-place in the 200 back. He’s been within 1:49.1 and 1:49.5 with every single swim. Today, he broke that streak with his first ISL win in the 200 back, going 1:49.02 to beat a stellar field.

The entire top five were within about half a second in a brutal race, so Irie only wound up with one jackpot. He remains the #4 performer in the ISL so far this year, beating #3 Evgeny Rylov and #5 Kliment Kolesnikov head-to-head.

Energy Standard was 2nd and 3rd, still good for overall points, but disappointing given the strength of their backstroking group. Kolesnikov did improve his season-best by two tenths, remaining #5 in the league for the year.

London’s Luke Greenbank and Christian Diener were 4th and 5th – not far out of the win, but also continuing to show some rust after their backstroking group started the season on such a hot streak. That’s also a British record for Greenbank, the previous mark belonging to Chris Walker-Hebborn at 1:50.73 which stood for 11 years.

Irie’s clutch win puts Tokyo into second place, two points ahead of London and in control of the final qualifying spot into the league final. Energy leads Tokyo now by 8. The NY Breakers are quickly falling out of it, sitting 24 points behind London in last place.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

New York’s Emily Escobedo has been outstanding this year, trailing only Lilly King in the ISL ranks. Escobedo gets the win here without needing a best time. She beat Annie Lazor (#3 in ISL ranks) by six-tenths of a second as New York got a much-needed 1st/3rd.

Escobedo’s win came with one jackpot of Energy Standard‘s Viktoriya Gunes. The defending champions from Energy really struggled in this event, going 7th and 8th and taking just two points overall.

That’s going to catalyze a major shakeup in team points: London now leads by 9 over Energy Standard and Tokyo is just two points back of knocking the defending champs out of a qualifying spot to the final.

