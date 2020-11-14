Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Duncan Scott Nails British, Scottish 200 IM Records For Roar

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

London Roar’s Duncan Scott has had a relatively quiet International Swimming League (ISL) season #2 thus far, but the Olympic finalist, Commonwealth Games multi-medalist, and World Championships gold medalist broke out in a big way in this men’s 200m IM.

Competing against league-leaders Kosuke Hagino of Tokyo Frog Kings and Andreas Vazaios of his own team of London Roar, 23-year-old Scott crushed a winning time of 1:51.66 to take the top prize and earn major points for his squad.

Splitting 52.29/59.37, Scott included a spicy 27.01 final 50m to clock the only sub-1:52 time of the field. His effort here lowered his own British national record of 1:51.85 he established at the ISL season #1 final last year. Splits for Scott’s previous swim included the following:

His time tonight, however, takes over as the top mark in the league, overwriting the season-best of Vazaios of 1:52.41. He also becomes the 9th fastest performer ever worldwide.

The ISL Record remains untouched, held by Daiya Seto in 1:50.76 from last year. Seto is not participating this year.

Men’s 200 IM ISL 2020 SF #1:

0
