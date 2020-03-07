2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Day 3 of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Des Moines will feature the finals of the 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly.

Tonight will begin with the women’s 200 free, where Katie Ledecky leads a stacked field by 3 seconds. Behind her is a tight field for 2nd place, led by 200 fly champ Hali Flickinger and 100 free champ Siobhan Haughey. On the men’s side, it will be the battle of the SCY record-holders between Townley Haas and Caeleb Dressel.

Then in the women’s 200 back, Lisa Bratton leads another great final alongside Kathleen Baker, Regan Smith, Ali DeLoof, and Catie DeLoof. Olympic teammates Jacob Pebley and Ryan Murphy will then face-off in the men’s 200 back.

Melanie Margalis will then headline the distance IM race, where she is seeded 2 seconds ahead of Madisyn Cox. In the men’s 400 IM, Germany’s Jacob Heidtmann leads USA trio Abrahm DeVine, Ryan Lochte, and Jay Litherland.

The session will end with the women’s and men’s 100 fly finals. Teen phenom Smith will aim to sweep both the 200 back and 100 fly, where she leads an elite field. Contending behind Smith will be another tight field, led by Farida Osman and Beryl Gastaldello. Michael Andrew, who won the 100 breast last night, leads the men’s sprint fly race. Seeded closely behind Andrew are Germany’s Marius Kusch and USA’s Caeleb Dressel.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Top 3

NCAP’s Katie Ledecky commanded the race from start to finish, putting up the top time in the world at 1:54.59, dropping a second from Greensboro (1:55.68). That is her 4th-fastest career performance as well as the 18th-fastest performance all-time. Ledecky now owns six of the top 25 fastest performances in history.

Taking second was Club Wolverine’s Siobhan Haughey, clocking in a 1:56.48. Haughey’s season best is 1:55.21 from the 2020 FINA Champions Series, which is currently #3 in the world this year. Simone Manuel took third place in a season best of 1:56.92, moving her to 7th in the world.

Cal’s Katie McLaughlin won the B-final in a 1:59.51. Team Elite’s Andi Murez took second, also clocking under 2 minutes at 1:59.76.

MEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016

Top 3

Storming in with a sub-1:47 swim was Cal’s Andrew Seliskar, clocking in a World #11 time this season at 1:46.93. NOVA’s Townley Haas settled for second at 1:47.48, roughly one and a half seconds over his season best of 1:45.92 from the US Open. Florida’s Caeleb Dressel took a tight third place finish at 1:47.55, shaving 0.03s off his US Open season best. Dressel remains 22nd in the world this season with his season best.

Mikel Schreuders won the B-final in a sub-1:50 time of 1:49.84. Indiana’s Zach Apple finished in third at 1:50.1 but wound up getting DQed.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

PSS Record: 2:05.94, Regan Smith (USA), 2020

Top 3

Regan Smith led the race from the start, pushing through fatigue as Kathleen Baker gained on her during the last 25 meters. Smith touched first at 2:06.16 while Baker’s lunge forward earned her a PB and 2020 World #3 time of 2:06.46. Taking third also under 2:10 was Aggie Lisa Bratton, clocking in at 2:09.63.

Winning the B-final was 15-year-old Mackenzie Lanning, touching in at 2:15.34.

MEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017

Top 3

Dropping 4.55 seconds from prelims to take the 200 back win was Cal’s Ryan Murphy, clocking in a new World top time of 1:55.22. Taking second was Wolfpack’s Christopher Reid (1:58.10), touching out Team Elite’s Jacob Pebley (1:58.83).

Pebley is currently 4th in the world with his August season best of 1:56.37, but ranks 19th with this 2020 swim. Reid sits in 11th with his US Open season best of 1:57.04.

Winning the B-final was 18-year-old Allen Dempster, clocking in a 2:04.12.

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

Top 3

Melanie Margalis dazzled the 400 IM with a lifetime best by 3 seconds, clocking in the fastest time in 2020 at 4:32.53. That performance makes her the 4th-fastest US performer and 15th-fastest World performer in history.

Taking second was Madisyn Cox, clocking in a season best of 4:38.88, which remains 11th in the world. Wisconsin’s Ally McHugh took third place at 4:42.50.

MEN’S 400 IM FINALS

PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (USA), 2018

Top 3

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Top 3

MEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

PSS Record: 51.00, Jack Conger (USA), 2018

