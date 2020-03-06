Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships continue tonight with finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 medley relay. Stanford holds the team lead, but Cal, ASU, and Arizona look to make moves tonight. Utah will battle USC for the 5th spot.

ASU’s Zach Poti is the defending champion in the 100 back and set the Pac-12 Meet Record in prelims. Cal freshman Jason Louser dropped 5 seconds in the 400 IM heats and will race teammate Hugo Gonzalez as the top 2 seeds in the final. Teammate Ryan Hoffer is chasing his 2nd title of the meet in the 100 fly against top seed Cody Bybee of ASU and teammate Zheng Quah, the defending champion.

MEN’S 400 IM

  • Pac-12 Record: Abrahm DeVine (Stanford), 2017, 3:35.29
  • Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2017, 3:38.65
  • NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 2017, 3:33.42
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 3:43.42
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16
  • 2019 Champion: Mike Thomas (Cal), 3:39.83
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 100 FLY

  • Pac-12 Record: Austin Staab (Stanford), 2009, 44.18
  • Meet Record: Austin Staab (Stanford), 2011, 44.66
  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 42.80
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 45.90
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.05
  • 2019 Champion: Zheng Quah (Cal), 45.13
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 200 FREE

  • Pac-12 Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019, 1:30.14
  • Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019, 1:31.07
  • NCAA Record: Dean Farris (Harvard), 2019, 1:29.15
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 1:34.21
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05
  • 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:31.07
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 100 BREAST

  • Pac-12 Record: Kevin Cordes (Arizona), 2014, 50.04
  • Meet Record: Carsten Vissering (USC), 2019, 50.78
  • NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty (Indiana), 2018. 49.69
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 52.52
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67
  • 2019 Champion: Carsten Vissering (USC), 50.78
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 100 BACK

  • Pac-12 Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49
  • Meet Record: Zach Poti (ASU), 2020, 44.14
  • NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 46.06
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.95
  • 2019 Champion: Zach Poti (ASU), 44.93
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

  • Pac-12 Record: USC, 2018, 1:21.82
  • Meet Record: Cal, 2017, 1:22.31
  • NCAA Record: Texas, 2017, 1:21.54
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:24.30
  • 2019 Champion: Cal, 1:23.44
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

10
JCO

What am I supposed to do next week when conference championships are over and NCAAs haven’t started yet?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
Braden Keith

New South Wales State Championships, Edinburgh International, Turkish Olympic Trials, Ukraine Nationals, sectionals 😉

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
DBswims

Go to swim practice my guy

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
TimeKeeper

Prepare for your March Madness bracket by watching the conference tourneys

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
Swimmerinlane9

D2 NCAAs

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
tiny bird

why is this article up so early it got me excited

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
DBswims

Same. I was wondering why these live results came up before PSS live results

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
Random123

2 hours to prep

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
200 SIDESTROKE B CUT

Exactly. The trash talkers needed to get settled in.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
Chlorinated One

Can’t wait to see what Hugo will throw down in the 400 IM tonight. He was cruising that last 25 this morning…..

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago

