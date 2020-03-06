2020 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships continue tonight with finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 medley relay. Stanford holds the team lead, but Cal, ASU, and Arizona look to make moves tonight. Utah will battle USC for the 5th spot.

ASU’s Zach Poti is the defending champion in the 100 back and set the Pac-12 Meet Record in prelims. Cal freshman Jason Louser dropped 5 seconds in the 400 IM heats and will race teammate Hugo Gonzalez as the top 2 seeds in the final. Teammate Ryan Hoffer is chasing his 2nd title of the meet in the 100 fly against top seed Cody Bybee of ASU and teammate Zheng Quah, the defending champion.

MEN’S 400 IM

Pac-12 Record: Abrahm DeVine (Stanford), 2017, 3:35.29

Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2017, 3:38.65

NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 2017, 3:33.42

2019 NCAA Invited: 3:43.42

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

2019 Champion: Mike Thomas (Cal), 3:39.83

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 100 FLY

Pac-12 Record: Austin Staab (Stanford), 2009, 44.18

Meet Record: Austin Staab (Stanford), 2011, 44.66

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 42.80

2019 NCAA Invited: 45.90

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.05

2019 Champion: Zheng Quah (Cal), 45.13

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 200 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019, 1:30.14

Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019, 1:31.07

NCAA Record: Dean Farris (Harvard), 2019, 1:29.15

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:34.21

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05

2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:31.07

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 100 BREAST

Pac-12 Record: Kevin Cordes (Arizona), 2014, 50.04

Meet Record: Carsten Vissering (USC), 2019, 50.78

NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty (Indiana), 2018. 49.69

2019 NCAA Invited: 52.52

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67

2019 Champion: Carsten Vissering (USC), 50.78

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 100 BACK

Pac-12 Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49

Meet Record: Zach Poti (ASU), 2020, 44.14

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49

2019 NCAA Invited: 46.06

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.95

2019 Champion: Zach Poti (ASU), 44.93

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

Pac-12 Record: USC, 2018, 1:21.82

Meet Record: Cal, 2017, 1:22.31

NCAA Record: Texas, 2017, 1:21.54

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:24.30

2019 Champion: Cal, 1:23.44