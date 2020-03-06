2020 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 4 – Saturday, March 7 (Diving Feb. 26-29)
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Prelims 11 a.m./Finals 6 p.m. Pacific Time
- Defending Champion: Cal (2x) (results)
- Championship Central
- Estimated NCAA Invite Times
- Diving Recap
- NCAA ‘A’ Cuts
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Heat Sheets
The 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships continue tonight with finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 medley relay. Stanford holds the team lead, but Cal, ASU, and Arizona look to make moves tonight. Utah will battle USC for the 5th spot.
ASU’s Zach Poti is the defending champion in the 100 back and set the Pac-12 Meet Record in prelims. Cal freshman Jason Louser dropped 5 seconds in the 400 IM heats and will race teammate Hugo Gonzalez as the top 2 seeds in the final. Teammate Ryan Hoffer is chasing his 2nd title of the meet in the 100 fly against top seed Cody Bybee of ASU and teammate Zheng Quah, the defending champion.
MEN’S 400 IM
- Pac-12 Record: Abrahm DeVine (Stanford), 2017, 3:35.29
- Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2017, 3:38.65
- NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 2017, 3:33.42
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 3:43.42
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16
- 2019 Champion: Mike Thomas (Cal), 3:39.83
MEN’S 100 FLY
- Pac-12 Record: Austin Staab (Stanford), 2009, 44.18
- Meet Record: Austin Staab (Stanford), 2011, 44.66
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 42.80
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 45.90
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.05
- 2019 Champion: Zheng Quah (Cal), 45.13
MEN’S 200 FREE
- Pac-12 Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019, 1:30.14
- Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019, 1:31.07
- NCAA Record: Dean Farris (Harvard), 2019, 1:29.15
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 1:34.21
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05
- 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:31.07
MEN’S 100 BREAST
- Pac-12 Record: Kevin Cordes (Arizona), 2014, 50.04
- Meet Record: Carsten Vissering (USC), 2019, 50.78
- NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty (Indiana), 2018. 49.69
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 52.52
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67
- 2019 Champion: Carsten Vissering (USC), 50.78
MEN’S 100 BACK
- Pac-12 Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49
- Meet Record: Zach Poti (ASU), 2020, 44.14
- NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 46.06
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.95
- 2019 Champion: Zach Poti (ASU), 44.93
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY
- Pac-12 Record: USC, 2018, 1:21.82
- Meet Record: Cal, 2017, 1:22.31
- NCAA Record: Texas, 2017, 1:21.54
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:24.30
- 2019 Champion: Cal, 1:23.44
What am I supposed to do next week when conference championships are over and NCAAs haven’t started yet?
New South Wales State Championships, Edinburgh International, Turkish Olympic Trials, Ukraine Nationals, sectionals 😉
Go to swim practice my guy
Prepare for your March Madness bracket by watching the conference tourneys
D2 NCAAs
why is this article up so early it got me excited
Same. I was wondering why these live results came up before PSS live results
2 hours to prep
Exactly. The trash talkers needed to get settled in.
Can’t wait to see what Hugo will throw down in the 400 IM tonight. He was cruising that last 25 this morning…..