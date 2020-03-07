2020 M. Pac-12s Day 4: Hugo Gonzalez Scratches 200 Breast in Favor of 200 Back

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final prelims session of the 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships take place on Saturday morning, with swimmers set to compete in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The mile will be swum as timed finals in the afternoon, with the fastest 8 seeds swimming at the beginning of finals.

Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez has scratched the 200 breast in favor of the 200 back on Saturday. Gonzalez time trialed the 200 breast on night 1, dropping a lifetime best 1:51.63 for the 4th fastest time in the nation. He’ll likely choose between these two events for his 3rd event at NCAAs. As a freshman at Auburn, the 200 back was his 3rd day event.

Gonzalez raced to a new Pac-12 Meet Record last night in the 400 IM. He blew away the mark, formerly held by Cal NCAA Champion Andrew Seliskar, and was within a second of his best from 2018. Gonzalez was disqualified in the 200 IM on day 1 after a false start in prelims.

OTHER NOTABLE DAY 4 SCRATCHES