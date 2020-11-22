2020 ISL Grand Final – Day 2 Live Recap

2020 International Swimming League Final – Day 2

The 2020 International Swimming League grand finale is finally here after more than a month of racing in the Budapest Bubble. After day 1, defending champions Energy Standard have some catching up to do as they sit in 2nd place with 239 points behind the Cali Condors with 267 points. London Roar is currently in 3rd place (199.5 points) and LA Current in 4th (177 points.)

Cali Condor’s Caeleb Dressel is on triple World Record watch today after crushing two World Records on day 1. He is three-tenths off of the World Records in both the 100 free and 50 fly, after he set the ISL 100 free record last week and swam a career best 50 fly the same week. Dressel already set the World Record in the 100 IM this season, but can he do it again? Kliment Kolesnikov also has a chance to lower the 100 back World Record he set yesterday in the lead-off leg of the Energy Standard 4×100 medley relay.

In the MVP race, Dressel has built a pretty insurmountable lead with a total of 408 points in 1st place. But there are 4 swimmers within reach of 2nd place with Ryan Murphy (318) tied for 2nd with Beryl Gastaldello (318) and Lilly King in 4th by one-half of a point. Last season’s MVP, Sarah Sjostrom is currently in 5th with 281 points after she missed a regular season match due to a back injury.

Day 2 will conclude with the skins battles of some of the best breaststrokers in the world. The unbeaten Lilly King out touched 15-year-old Benedetta Pilato (ENS) by .11 in the breaststroke skins race during Match and this will be their first rematch. 50 breaststroke World Record-holder Alia Atkinson (LON) will also be fighting for the win here. With the swimmers spanning 3 different teams, this could mean deciding points for Energy Standard or the Cali Condors.

On the men’s side Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich will take on London Roar’s British national record-holder Adam Peaty, again. Yesterday Shymanovich out touched Peaty in the 50 breast by .02, but Peaty who holds the 2nd fastest 50 breast time this season behind Iron’s Emre Sakci. Today could be anyone’s race.

Follow along and keep refreshing for live updates of the final day of the ISL season 2!

Lane Assignments

1 & 2 – London Roar (LON)

3 & 4 – Cali Condors (CAC)

5 & 6 – Energy Standard (ENS)

7 & 8 – LA Current (LAC)

Team Standings After Day 1

Top 5 MVP Standings After Day 1

Live Recap: Annika Johnson, Live Analysis: Reid Carlson

Running Team Scores:

CAC – 426.5 ENS – 361.5 LON – 271 LAC – 268

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Beryl Gastaldello out touched Energy Standard’s Siobhan Haughey, who has won this event 4 times this season, by .02.

Beryl Gastaldello and Abbey Weitzeil picked up a much-needed 1-3 finish for the LA Current. Gastaldello charged hard down the final 25 to close on the field. The top-4 finishers ended up all within 0.05 of one another.

No points were stolen as the jackpot time was not eclipsed, though Energy Standard, who needs to rally past Cali today if they are going to defend their title, comes away with 11 points to LA’s 15, though Cali’s takes away just 4, the least in the field. London comes away with 7 points.

Men’s 100 Freestyle

Caeleb Dressel did not break a World Record, but he’ll have another go when he leads off the mixed 4 x 100 freestyle relay later in the session (if he hasn’t fatigued by then… if he fatigues). Still, Dressel’s 45.08 is a new American and ISL Record and earns the Condors 10 points as Dressel also steals Marius Kusch’s point.

Energy Standard was strong with 2nd and 3rd finishes from Manaudou and Rylov coming away with 13 points to Cali’s 15. LA comes away with just 6 points, though that’s double what London earned.

Energy may not have won either of the first two races, but they are off to a decent start and have a very real shot of defending their title.

Women’s 200 Butterfly

“Last one fast one,” Hali Flickinger said after her win here, finishing 1-2 with her teammate Kelsi Dahlia and racking up the points for the Condor’s. Looking at the team scores, Energy Standard is falling a little behind where they need to be in order to have a chance at winning going into the skins.

Hali Flickinger and Kelsi Dahlia grabbed big points for Cali with their 1-2 finish, as well as Flickinger’s jackpot, coming away with 19 points. Energy Standard, meanwhile, earns 11 points with 3rd and 4th place finishes.

Dahlia will be back racing the 50 fly later while Flickinger will be in the 400 IM and the 200 free. Flickinger is one of the toughest swimmers in the ISL and was last weekend’s 400 IM winner in the second semifinal, so the momentum she gets from a lifetime best here could propel her to another victory (or possibly two) later, which would be huge.

LA and London, meanwhile, don’t fare as well here, coming away with 4 points and 3 points, respectively.

Men’s 200 Butterfly

Energy Standard’s Chad Le Clos pulled off an enormous win in the men’s 200 fly, coming back from almost a second deficit on Tom Shields in the final 50 meters.

Le Clos split his race 24.13-27.74-28.88-27.82, highlighting just how fast that final 50 was. Shields was only 28.5 on the last 50 en route to the American Record.

While the win drew a pile of emotion from Le Clos, it didn’t do much damage to cut into Cali’s margin, with his teammate Kregor Zirk placing just 7th. In fact, Cali, even without a top 2 finisher, matched Energy Standard’s scoring with 12 points each.

Energy Standard is picking up wins, but the Jackpot points aren’t coming in big enough piles to do the damage they need to do. It’s looking more-and-more like they’ll need a big skins upset to win the meet.

Women’s 100 Backstroke

Olivia Smoliga smokes her American Record and scares the World Record in the 100 backstroke, jackpotting one swimmer from London, LA, and Energy Standard each. Smoliga earns 15 points while Sherridon Dressel earns 4 giving Cali 19. Seebohm earns Energy 6 points, but these margins are not going to be enough if they are going to have a chance at rallying past Cali today, even if they have an advantage in the skins. London’s 7 points marks one of their best races for the day while LA only comes out with 5 points.

Men’s 100 Backstroke

That was a huge swim for Kolesnikov, the 2nd fastest swim in history behind the World Record he set yesterday on the lead-off leg of Energy Standard’s 400 medley relay.

Kliment Kolesnikov didn’t equal what he did leading off the medley relay yesterday but he got to the wall first to give Energy a much-needed influx of 13 points–9 from Kolesnikov and 4 from Grevers. No swimmer was jackpotted in this heat.

Ryan Murphy and Dylan Carter were strong for LA, grabbing 2nd and 4th for a total of 12 points. We might see LA rally past London by the time this session is over.

Points Update

CAC – 341 ENS – 305.5 LON – 233.5 LAC – 225

Womens 100 IM

Beryl Gastaldello nabs her second victory of the day in the 100 IM. LA teammate Gorbenko finished 3rd to give LA 15 points total, a huge detriment to London who finished 5th and 6th for just 7 points total.

Energy Standard finishes 2nd and 7th. Sjostrom was not particularly ‘on’ in this race, and she’ll need to be fast for the relay in order to give Energy a chance at getting past Cali. Gastaldello, though earning points for LA, has done Cali two major favors by denying Energy wins it might have expected, first in the 100 free and now in the IM.

London did nothing special in this race and came away with just 7 points, slipping more towards 4th, though they remain ahead of LA for now, though barely. Beata Nelson and Meghan Small earn Cali only 6 points

Men’s 100 IM

Dressel sets the World Record in this event for the second time this season, taking nearly a second off of the WR in total. This is the 4th 30 point jackpot swim we’ve seen this season and has extended the Condors lead on Energy Standard to 6.5 points.

Dressel was out blazing fast, 3/10th under his World Record at the 50-meter turn, ricocheting off the wall in 22.49. Dressel further distanced himself from the field on breaststroke as he is wont to do, and then produced an incredible underwater as he turned into the final 25 meters.

Dressel smashed his own World Record by 6/10ths, taking the mark down to a 49.28. Teammate Marcin Cieslak finishes 2nd once again meaning that Cali comes away with a total of 37 points as they did last week. Now Cali’s lead over Energy is looking very secure as they sit 383 to 322.5, respectively. With the race today, Dressel has officially taken 0.98 off of Vladimir Morozov’s former World Record.

Women’s 200 Freestyle

Siobhan Haughey has set another Asian Record (following her 400 free record earlier this season, and her 100 free yesterday which lowered her own Asian Record.) With this swim Haughey is now 9 for 9 in the 200 free in her ISL career.

Siobhan Haughey extends her win streak to 9 for 9 in the 200 freestyle and elevates herself to the 2nd-fastest all-time behind Sarah Sjostrom who did not swim this race today. Haughey only stole points from one swimmer, LA’ McLaughlin, coming away with 10 herself and 15 total for Energy thanks to a 4th place finish from Heemskerk.

Freya Anderson had a great swim for London though she couldn’t quite match Haughey, finishing 1:51.87 which is just 2/10ths off her lifetime best. London comes away with 9 points total in this race while LA gets just 4. Cali, meanwhile, gets 9 points from Schmitt and Flickinger, a solid showing for a race that they are relatively less-deep in than the other teams.

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Duncan Scott didn’t crack 1:40 but he was close and maintains his rank as the 3rd-fastest all-time with his 1:40.25 finish today. Scott and teammate Vekoishcev earn London 12.5 points.

Cali’s Townley Haas shattered one of the oldest American Records, set by Ryan Lochte in 2010, putting up a 1:40.49 to shave 6/10ths from Lochte’s former mark and become 5th-fastest all-time. Haas and teammate Majchrzak earn 10.5 points for Cali.

Women’s 50 Butterfly

Maddy Banic gave Energy Standard’s sprint phenom Sjostrom a run for her money here, with a great finish only .07 behind. That 1-2 finish helps ENS work towards closing in slightly on the Cali Condors lead, but there were no jackpots here.

If she didn’t look sharp earlier, Sarah Sjostrom rebounded to win the 50 fly touching 1-2 with Maddy Banic earning Energy 16 points. Cali was not out of it in this race as Kelsi Dahlia and Beata Nelson finished 3rd and 5th for a 10 point haul. Even so, Cali remains comfortably in the lead.

Gastaldello has had a packed session and faded to 4th, but along with teammate Kendyl Stewart still earned LA a combined 7 points. London’s 4 points seem inconsequential, but they need them.

Men’s 50 Butterfly

Dressel takes the 50 fly, jackpot ting London’s James Guy in 8th place. For some perspective on how Dressel has been doing, this is his 1st individual race that hasn’t been an American Record in the final. 14 minutes after this race he will swim the 4×100 mind relay for Cali.

Dressel didn’t break the World Record or even the American Record–this is in fact Dressel’s first swim in the ISL Final when he has not broken an American Record–but he still won and stole points from London’s James Guy, giving him a total of 10 points and Cali a total of 13 in the race overall. Tom Shields beat out Chad le Clos for 2nd. Energy only comes out with 8 points while LA emerges with 11. London, meanwhile, only comes away with 5 and is very vulnerable to being overtaken by LA in the final standings.

Points Update

CAC – 426.5 ENS – 361.5 LON – 271 LAC – 268

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

4 x 100 Mixed Freestyle Relay

Points Update

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400IM

Points Update

Women’s Skins – 50 Breaststroke

Men’s Skins – 50 Breaststroke

4 x 50 Mixed Medley Relay*