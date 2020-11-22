Cali Condors Crowned 2020 ISL Champions

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2

The Cali Condors are the 2020 International Swimming League champions.

Led by captain Caeleb Dressel, who won match MVP honors with 96 points, the Condors won the ISL Grand Final with 561.5 points, topping 2019 champion Energy Standard (464.5) by 97.

Dressel also finishes as the Season MVP with 463.5 points.

Last season, Cali placed third in the final behind Energy Standard and the London Roar.

The Condors are also the first club in league history to finish a season undefeated. They topped Energy Standard in their only other head-to-head showdown back in Match 1, while last season’s champions fell to the London Roar at the 2019 European Derby.

With the title all but sealed up, Lilly King won the women’s breaststroke skins for the fifth time this season, going 1-2 with fellow Condor Molly Hannis, to confirm the victory. King finishes the match with 71 points, second to Dressel.

The vast improvement for the Condors in just a one-year span has come from a variety of places, but chief among them was their ability to dominate the rookie class coming out of college. Their star swimmers such as Dressel, King and Olivia Smoliga were surrounded by the likes of Erika Brown, Eddie Wang, Coleman Stewart and Beata Nelson, who were incredibly valuable assets all season long.

We also saw standout campaigns come from Hannis, Hali Flickinger and Marcin Cieslak, among others.

Another big improvement compared to last season came from their men’s team (other than Dressel), which was led by Stewart, Cieslak, Justin Ress and Townley Haas. Nic Fink, though he was out with injury early, came on strong during the playoffs and was very valuable on breaststroke as well.

With the 2020 Olympic Games cancelled, among many other competitions, this was really the only major international meet that we’ll see in 2020, and the swimmers certainly delivered.

2020 ISL Grand Final Standings