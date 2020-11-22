Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb Does It Again: Dressel Obliterates 100 IM World Record In 49.28

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2

Caeleb Dressel made history last week by becoming the first man ever under 50 seconds in the 100 IM. Six days later, he challenged the 49-second mark.

Dressel dropped a massive 49.28 during day two of the ISL’s Grand Final in Budapest, breaking his world record by a full six-tenths of a second.

During the semis, Dressel clocked 49.88 to take down the old world record of 50.26, set (and equalled) by Russian Vladimir Morozov in 2018. With this new record swim, he is now almost a full second faster than anyone else in history.

Back in Match 10, Dressel broke 51 seconds for the first time in 50.48, lowering Ryan Lochte’s 2012 American Record of 50.71.

Split Comparison

In his three record-setting 100 IM swims, Dressel has consistently gotten faster on both 50s. This was also his first time coming home sub-27.

ISL Match 10 ISL Semis ISL Final
22.96 22.79 22.49
27.52 27.09 26.79
50.48 49.88 49.28

Dressel, who represents the Cali Condors, now owns the two fastest swims ever, while Morozov still occupies performances three through nine.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 100 IM

Rank Swimmer Time Year
1 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 49.28 2020
2 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 49.88 2020
T-3 Vladimir Morozov (RUS) 50.26 2018
T-3 Vladimir Morozov (RUS) 50.26 2018
5 Vladimir Morozov (RUS) 50.30 2016
6 Vladimir Morozov (RUS) 50.31 2018
7 Vladimir Morozov (RUS) 50.32 2018
8 Vladimir Morozov (RUS) 50.33 2016
9 Vladimir Morozov (RUS) 50.36 2017
10 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 50.48 2020

Just like the semis, Dressel earned a 30-point jackpot over the field, with his teammate Marcin Cieslak (51.17) the only other swimmer in the field to put any points on the board. Cieslak’s swim was also a new Polish Record.

