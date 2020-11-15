2020 ISL Semifinal #2 – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 International Swimming League – Semifinal #2
- Sunday, November 15th: 6-8pm CET/11-1pm U.S. Central
- Monday, November 16th: 6-8pm CET/11-1pm U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Cali Condors / LA Current / Iron / Toronto Titans
Today’s earlier semifinal match saw the first two teams secure their Grande Finale spots: London Roar and Energy Standard. The teams gave a definitive win over Tokyo and NY Breakers, whose ISL 2020 season now comes to a close.
Energy finished in the top spot with 580.0 points and London was in 2nd with 517.5. Tokyo drifted a far 3rd finish with 380.5, and the Breakers ended their semifinal with 239.0.
Today marks the beginning of semifinal #2 and will undoubtedly give us some exciting racing today and tomorrow. 4 teams competing, 2 final spots available – stay tuned with SwimSwam to follow the coverage live.
Live Recap: Lydia Ferrari Kehoe, Race Analysis: Reid Carlson
WOMEN’S 100 FLY
MEN’S 100 FLY
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
MEN’S 200 BACK
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
MEN’S 200 BREAST
WOMEN’S 4X100 FREESTYLE RELAY
POINTS UPDATE
MEN’S 50 FREE
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
MEN’S 200 IM
WOMEN’S 200 IM
MEN’S 50 BREAST
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST
MEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY
POINTS UPDATE
WOMEN’S 50 BACK
MEN’S 50 BACK
WOMEN’S 400 FREE
MEN’S 400 FREE
WOMEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY
MEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY
POINTS UPDATE AFTER DAY 1
Anyone know where to watch? Not seeing it in the CBS app.
You can watch it on isl.global it is a really good stream
Try searching for sportv2 brasil