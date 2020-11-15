2020 ISL Semi-Final #1 – Day 2 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1
- Saturday, November 14: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM CET (6 AM-8 AM U.S. Eastern, 8 PM-10PM J+1 Japan)
- Sunday, November 15: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM CET (6 AM-8 AM U.S. Eastern, 8 PM-10PM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Energy Standard / Tokyo Frog Kings / London Roar / New York Breakers
FINAL POINTS AFTER DAY #1
Going into day 2 of ISL 2020 semi-final #1, Energy Standard has a clear lead over their competition, sitting at 291 points to London’s 270, Tokyo’s 208, and New York’s 114. London will continue their campaign towards either maintaining first place or overtaking Energy Standard for the lead. Tokyo will undergo a similar battle as they try to make up the margin between themselves and London in order to live another day in the league.
Some big races are expected today, starting with the 100 free, going until the skins races to close out the session. Following their respective 4×100 medley wins, the Energy Standard women have selected butterfly for the skins and the London men have gone with breaststroke.
Follow along below for a live recap and analysis of today’s session;
Live Recap: Ben Dornan, Live Analysis: Retta Race