Sources: Texas A&M Swimmers Among Positive COVID-19 Cases

Texas A&M, one of the first college swim teams to return to practice amid the coronavirus pandemic, has had multiple swimmers test positive for COVID-19, sources tell SwimSwam.

The Aggies had returned to training as of early June, with no coaches on deck. But as the coronavirus has exploded in the state of Texas, several sources close to the team tell SwimSwam that multiple Texas A&M swimmers have tested positive for COVID-19.

By mid-June, Texas A&M had already revealed that student-athletes were testing positive.

The school confirmed to SwimSwam this week that “there have been positive cases among student-athletes,” but has declined to confirm or deny that the swimming & diving program has had positive tests. The school has also refused to provide the number of positive cases among student-athletes, citing data privacy. That’s in contrast to many other college athletic departments, which have released specific numbers of positive cases. Local newspaper The Eagle has reported specific counts from Baylor University, the University of Houston, and the University of Texas. Some schools, like the University of Michigan, have proactively been updating media with weekly coronavirus testing data.

Per the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, Texas has seen an explosion of coronavirus cases over the last month. On May 31, the state recorded what was then its record-high of 1,949 new cases. In each of the last three days, Texas has registered more than 9,000 new daily positive tests, with more than 10,000 new cases on Tuesday, July 7.

At the same time, fatalities have risen sharply: Texas registered 105 coronavirus fatalities on Thursday alone.

Brazos County, which includes Texas A&M’s campus, has reported 2,704 cases and 34 fatalities through yesterday.

TX Swim

I know they don’t/can’t report it, but I do wonder how many of those positive cases has symptoms to go with.

Braden Keith

We have not heard of any serious symptoms, though a few have reported mild symptoms.

Less backstroke

It should be expected that every team has covid19 positive members.

The michael phelps caterpillar

Corona virus

