Welcome Back: Texas A&M Men Swim 4,900 Yards on First Day Back to Practice

The Texas A&M Men’s Swimming & Diving Team were among the first collegiate programs to return to practice this week amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

As of June 1, the NCAA is allowing teams to have voluntary in-person workouts with its varsity athletics programs, although these are to be ‘conditioning workouts.’ That line in swimming is a blurry one, as conditioning is the nature of most workouts anyway.

For the Texas A&M men, the workout came with no coaches on deck, supervised by lifeguards instead.

Assistant coach Jason Calanog says that the goal was to check athletes’ fitness level and to work on small details that might have been lost in weeks away from organized practice, including pushing off the wall, streamlining, and stroke details.

Along with the Texas A&M women, 13 swimmers at the University of Louisville, and the University of Delaware, the Aggie men are among a handful of teams that have confirmed a return to on-campus training this week.

The A&M men, led by US National Teamer Shaine Casas, had a breakout season in 2019-2020. They were 2nd at the SEC Championships, the team’s best-ever finish at that meet. They were predicted to finish 7th at the NCAA Championship in the final SwimSwam Power Rankings before that meet was ultimately cancelled.

Below, see the Texas A&M men’s first full voluntary conditioning workout back in the pool.

Warmup

200 swim

200 kick

200 pull

200 drill

1 x 100 kick @1:40

2 x {4 x 25 variable sprint* @:30}

Main Set

8 x 75 kick @1:05/1:10

1 x 400 drill-swim by 50 IM order

8 x 75 kick-swim-kick on 1:05.1:10

1 x 400 {100 pull-100 swim-100 pull-100 swim} breathing every 3rd stroke

8 x 75 BK pull/50 breast, 25 free @1:05/1:10

1 x 400 {kick-swim by 25 IM order}

8 x 75 kick with fins @1:00

1 x 400 free breathing every 3rd stroke

Cool Down

200 yards cool down

*Variable sprint means a short burst of speed somewhere within the repeat