Arno Kamminga Fires Off Unofficial 58.4 100 Breast, 2:08 200 Breast Combo

2020 CORONA RACE: NETHERLANDS/BELGIUM

Friday, July 10th

Antwerp, Belgium

50m (LCM)

*Hand-timed*

The Corona Race competition between the Netherlands and Belgium took place today in Antwerp, giving athletes a chance to spread their aquatic wings after having been training amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Unique to this match-up was the fact that there was no electronic timing, with swimmer’s outcomes validated via hand-controlled stopwatches only. With that in mind, several performances were eye-catching by themselves, but especially in light of the fact that swimmers have only been back in the water for handfuls of weeks.

24-year-old Arno Kamminga, for instance, crushed a monster sub-59 second 100m breaststroke to kick things off. Touching in a big-time 58.46, the European Short Course Champion split 27.4/30.9 to get the job done and fire off a world-class effort tonight.

Kamminga owns a personal best time of 58.43, a mark he established in March of this year, also in Antwerp at the Diamond Race. As such, although hand-timed, Kamminga was very near his own fastest time ever. He has only been under 59 seconds on 6 occasions. Most recently at another unofficial time trial, Kamminga put up a strong 59.24 in May.

Coming back to this Antwerp dual with Belgium, Kamminga followed up with a scorching 2:08.02 200m breast, comprised of splits of 1:02.22/1:05.8. Although unofficial, the mark represents the 4th fastest time of the Dutch man’s career. He owns a lifetime best mark and Dutch national record of 2:07.18 from the aforementioned Diamond Race.

As far as his experience getting back in the groove, Kamminga told SwimSwam, “I really loved racing in another pool with other teams again!” Swimming went better than expected and I surprised myself with 2 amazing swims, also my first 200 since March was really strong.

“It was just so much fun being on the road again for swimming.”

You can view Kamminga’s unofficial 58.46 time trial 2:08.02 time trial videos below. Look for a follow-up post with additional results.