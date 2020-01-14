19.6/44.3 Sprinter Jack Blake Retires from Swimming, Will Stay at Alabama

Jack Blake, a junior at the University of Alabama, has retired from the sport after two full seasons with the Crimson Tide citing personal reasons.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 19.67

100y free – 44.34

200y free – 1:39.15

Blake came to Alabama in the fall of 2017 from Phoenix, Arizona, where he trained with Scottsdale Aquatic Club and attended Brophy College Prep. He won Arizona HS D1 titles in the 50 free and 100 free as a senior in fall 2016, helping Brophy to the program’s 29th-straight state title (they just secured #32 in November).

At Alabama, Blake competed at the 2018 SEC Championships as a freshman but did not score. He’d make improvements in his sophomore year, where at the 2019 SEC Championships he posted a 19.67 to take 13th in the 50 free, scoring 14 points.

His biggest impact came in the 200 free relay, where he split 19.08 on the third leg as Alabama won the 2019 SEC title in 1:15.43. He didn’t go to NCAAs, but his SEC split was a touch quicker than his NCAA replacement Jonathan Berneburg was at the big meet (19.15). Alabama placed sixth at the national meet as a team.

Blake raced at the first two meets of this season, his junior year, and has since retired. He was second in the 50 free (21.47) against Delta State in September and then was fourth in the same event (20.91) against Georgia in October.

With Blake no longer in the picture, ‘Bama still has three sprinters who have been under 20 seconds in the 50 free this season: Zane Waddell (19.15), Tyler Sesvold (19.65) and Berneburg (19.82). Meanwhile, Sam Disette has been 20.29, and he split 18.93 at 2019 SECs and 18.97 at 2019 NCAAs.