2020 ISL Match 4 – Day 2 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4
- Monday, October 26: 3 PM-5 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Tuesday, October 27: 3 PM-5 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Full Results
- Teams: Cali Condors / DC Trident / Iron / NY Breakers
The Cali Condors have raced their way to the lead in this match #4 of the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2. The likes of Caeleb Dressel, Hali Flickinger, Lilly King, Melanie Margalis and more have helped contribute to CAC’s overall point haul of 321.5 from day 1.
That leaves a tight battle for runner-up for this final day of competition, with NY Breakers and Iron separated by just 11 points at the moment. Yesterday, NY Breakers particularly put up a strong showing across the board, with Marco Koch nailing a 30-point decimation in the men’s 200m breast, while Kasia Wasick did major damage in the women’s 50m free.
Team Scores
Start Lists
Recap: Retta Race, Analysis: Jared Anderson
LANES
- DC Trident – 1 & 2
- Cali Condors – 3 & 4
- Iron – 5 & 6
- NY Breakers – 7 & 8
DAY 2 EVENTS
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
MEN’S 100 FREE
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
MEN’S 200 FLY
WOMEN’S 100 BACK
MEN’S 100 BACK
WOMEN’S 100 IM
MEN’S 100 IM
TEAM SCORES UPDATE
WOMEN’S 200 FREE
MEN’S 200 FREE
WOMEN’S 50 FLY
MEN’S 50 FLY
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST
MEN’S 100 BREAST
TEAM SCORES UPDATE
MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY
WOMEN’S 400 IM
MEN’S 400 IM
WOMEN’S 50 BACK SKINS
ROUND 1:
ROUND 2:
ROUND 3:
MEN’S 50 BREAST SKINS
ROUND 1:
ROUND 2:
ROUND 3:
FINAL TEAM SCORES
Exciting! Let the Races Begin!
Anyone have the link?
https://ustvgo.tv/cbs-sports-network/ Found it
Not gonna lie super excited for the 200 free.