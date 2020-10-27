Towson Suspends Swimming & Diving Athletes for Violation of Team Rules

Towson University has suspended several members of its swimming & diving program over violations of COVID-19 protocols.

The school confirmed the suspensions but have not responded to a request for more information, including what the violation was. The spokesperson said that it was for a “violation of team rules,” but as of publishing hasn’t replied to a clarification request as to whether the rules were specific to the team or applied to the whole athletics department.

Two other sources tell SwimSwam that “at least 15” members of the program have been suspended. Some of those suspensions are as short as 2 weeks, while 2 members of the team have been removed from the team for the remainder of the semester.

At least one impacted athlete is being required to participate in mandatory daily screenings prior to 8AM, though we could not confirm if that was also being assessed for the rest of the suspended athletes.

Towson is the latest of many Division I programs that have been forced to suspend student athletes for violations of coronavirus-safety protocols, mostly surrounding attending large parties.

The University of Denver suspended 38 swimmers and divers in September, and Delaware suspended 19 and cut at least 3 swimmers from the team after a party in September. Delaware, like Towson, is in the CAA conference.

In addition to those suspensions, multiple teams have had to shut down practices because of outbreaks, and there have been unconfirmed reports of other schools issuing suspensions to athletes for violating protocols.

Towson has not yet announced a schedule for the 2020-2021 season, though the CAA said earlier this year that all of its conference teams intend to participate in a conference championship event at some point during the academic year.

Towson University, located in Towson, Maryland. The school announced 2 weeks ago that the first two weeks of the spring term would be conducted via remote instructions and that face-to-face and hybrid instruction will be held on campus starting February 8. Approximately 85% of classes during the spring term will be offered remotely.

All classes are being held remotely in the fall 2020 term.

In the most recent reported 14 day period from October 7 through 21, Towson University administered 689 coronavirus tests to students and 176 coronavirus tests to faculty and staff. Of those, only 1, a member of the faculty or staff, was positive.

Overall, the school has had 437 positive tests among students and 46 among faculty and staff among a total listed enrollment of 22,709.