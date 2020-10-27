University of Florida Meet Schedule Includes Season Opener With Georgia

The University of Florida Gators men’s and women’s teams announced their regular season schedules for the 2020-21 NCAA season on Tuesday, with a couple of key in-conference matchups on the slate.

The schedule was constructed within the SEC’s swimming & diving guidelines, which included that the regular season would run from October 1, 2020 to January 25, 2021, and that “regionalized competition would be permitted upon the adherence of opponents to SEC Medical Guidance Task Force Requirements for COVID-19 Management”.

Both squads will travel to Athens to get their season underway on Friday against Georgia, and the women will right back in action the following week on Nov.5 as they host Miami.

“A handful of swimmers” will head to the Sarasota site of the U.S. Open Nov.12-14, and then the swimming teams will close out competition for 2020 at the Auburn Fall Invite Nov.18-20. The divers will compete at the Miami Diving Invitational Dec.2-4.

The Gators will then open 2021 with a home dual against SEC rivals Texas A&M on Jan.9, and the women will host North Florida just over a week later.

The final dual meet of the season for both teams will be at Auburn on Jan.23 before gearing up for the 2021 SEC Championships Feb.16-20 in Columbia, Mo.

The divers will then have NCAA Zones in early March (Mar.7-10 for women, Mar.8-10 for men), and then it’s on to the NCAA Championships for those qualified. The women’s meet will take place Mar.17-20 in Greensboro, N.C., and the men’s meet will be at the same location Mar.24-27. The men’s meet was initially supposed to take place in Iowa City before the Hawkeyes swimming & diving programs got cut.

FULL WOMEN’S SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location Time (ET) Oct. 30 Georgia* Athens, Ga. 10:00 a.m. Nov. 5 Miami^ Gainesville, Fla. 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12-14 US Open Sarasota, Fla. ALL DAY Nov. 18-20 Auburn Fall Invite Auburn, Ala. ALL DAY Dec. 2-4 Miami Diving Invitational Coral Gables, Fla. ALL DAY Jan. 9 Texas A&M* Gainesville, Fla. 10:00 a.m. Jan. 20 UNF^ Gainesville, Fla. 5:00 p.m. Jan. 23 Auburn* Auburn, Ala. 11:00 a.m. Feb. 16-20 SEC Championships Columbia, Mo. ALL DAY March 7-10 NCAA Diving Zones TBA ALL DAY March 17-20 NCAA Championships Greensboro, N.C. All DAY

*- SEC opponent, ^- women only

FULL MEN’S SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location Time (ET) Oct. 30 Georgia* Athens, Ga. 2:00 p.m. Nov. 12-14 US Open Sarasota, Fla. ALL DAY Nov. 18-20 Auburn Fall Invite Auburn, Ala. ALL DAY Dec. 2-4 Miami Diving Invitational Coral Gables, Fla. ALL DAY Jan. 9 Texas A&M* Gainesville, Fla. TBA Jan. 23 Auburn* Auburn, Ala. TBA Feb. 16-20 SEC Championships Columbia, Mo. ALL DAY TBA Last Chance Meet Athens, Ga ALL DAY March 8-10 NCAA Diving Zones TBA ALL DAY March 24-27 NCAA Championships TBA All DAY

*- conference opponent