Kasia Wasick on Going From Retirement to #7 Woman All-Time in 50 Free (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4

Reported by Retta Race.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

Last week, the NY Breakers chose to use Kasia Wasick as a relay-only swimmer on day 1, holding her out of this 50 free. This week, they took a drastically different route, holding Wasick off of the relay and swimming her in the 50 free. We’re going to say this week’s strategy was the correct one, as Wasick exploded for a dominant win. She was 23.43 to supplant Sarah Sjostrom (23.48) as the 2020 ISL leader. Wasick’s time would have put her 3rd in the league for the entirety of the 2019 season. She gets two jackpot steals while beating last week’s match 2 MVP Kromowidjojo by almost half a second en route to a new Polish national record.

1
Taa
1 hour ago

She swam at masters nationals not that long ago? Talk about stepping up in competition.

