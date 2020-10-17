2020 ISL Match 1 – Day 2 Live Recap

2020 International Swimming League – Match 1
- Friday, October 16: 4 PM-6 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Saturday, October 17: 8 PM-10 PM Local Time (2 PM-4 PM U.S. Eastern, 3 AM-5 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers
- Full Day 1 Results (PDF)
The 2020 International Swimming League kicked off this weekend at the Duna Arena in Budapest. After Day 1, the team standings are as follows:
|Team
|Code
|Men
|Women
|Mixed
|Total
|1
|Cali Condors
|CAC
|85.0
|195.0
|0.0
|280.0
|2
|Energy Standard
|ENS
|124.0
|111.0
|0.0
|235.0
|3
|LA Current
|LAC
|147.0
|67.0
|0.0
|214.0
|4
|NY Breakers
|NYB
|87.0
|67.0
|0.0
|154.0
Lanes
- 1 & 2 – LA Current
- 3 & 4 – Cali Condors
- 5 & 6 – Energy Standard
- 7 & 8 – New York Breakers
Start Lists
Day 2 Events
Women’s 100 Free
Men’s 100 Free
Women’s 200 Fly
Men’s 200 Fly
Women’s 100 Back
Men’s 100 Back
Women’s 100 IM
Men’s 100 IM
Women’s 200 Free
Men’s 200 Free
Women’s 50 Fly
Men’s 50 Fly
Women’s 100 Breast
Men’s 100 Breast
Mixed 4×100 Free Relay
Women’s 400 IM
Men’s 400 IM
Women’s 50 Breast Skins
Men’s 50 Back Skins
Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay (if needed)
