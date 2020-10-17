Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 ISL Match 1 – Day 2 Live Recap

2020 International Swimming League – Match 1

The 2020 International Swimming League kicked off this weekend at the Duna Arena in Budapest. After Day 1, the team standings are as follows:

  Team Code Men Women Mixed Total
1 Cali Condors CAC 85.0 195.0 0.0 280.0
2 Energy Standard ENS 124.0 111.0 0.0 235.0
3 LA Current LAC 147.0 67.0 0.0 214.0
4 NY Breakers NYB 87.0 67.0 0.0 154.0

 

Lanes

  • 1 & 2 – LA Current
  • 3 & 4 – Cali Condors
  • 5 & 6 – Energy Standard
  • 7 & 8 – New York Breakers

Day 2 Events

Women’s 100 Free

 

 

 

 

Men’s 100 Free

 

 

 

 

Women’s 200 Fly

 

 

 

 

Men’s 200 Fly

 

 

 

 

Women’s 100 Back

 

 

 

 

Men’s 100 Back

 

 

 

 

Women’s 100 IM

 

 

 

 

Men’s 100 IM

 

 

 

 

Women’s 200 Free

 

 

 

 

Men’s 200 Free

 

 

 

 

Women’s 50 Fly

 

 

 

 

Men’s 50 Fly

 

 

 

 

Women’s 100 Breast

 

 

 

 

Men’s 100 Breast

 

 

 

 

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay

 

 

 

 

Women’s 400 IM

 

 

 

 

Men’s 400 IM

 

 

 

 

Women’s 50 Breast Skins

 

 

 

 

Men’s 50 Back Skins

 

 

 

 

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay (if needed)

 

1
Khachaturian
4 minutes ago

I am excited to see how the 100 im will play out!

