Texas Freshman David Johnston Breaks NAG in 1000 Free (With Video)

Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Methodist University

October 16-17, 2020

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

25 yards

Unscored

Live Results (Also on Meet Mobile as “2020 ST TEX First Chance Meet”)

Day 1 Results

Texas freshman David Johnston clipped the 17-18 National Age Group record in the 1000 free today while racing the 1650 at the Texas First Chance Invite today in Austin.

Johnston’s split at the 1000 of 8:45.38 was 0.12s than the previous mark of 8:45.50, set by Bobby Finke back in 2018. Finke, of course, would go on to become the fastest man ever by a wide margin in the 1650 earlier this year.

Johnston has been on a gnarly improvement curve over the last year or so. At this point in 2019, his lifetime best in this event stood at 9:21.78. He then improved to 9:08.96 in November and 8:58.35 in December before knocking nearly another 13 seconds off of his personal best today.

While the 1000 isn’t contested at NCAAs, the 1650 is, and Johnston’s trajectory has been also impressive there, going from 15:28.62 to 15:05.20 to 14:51.42 last year, before recording a new best time of 14:47.75 today. Johnston wasn’t really on the radar during our initial rankings of the high school boys class of 2020, but he jumped up to #16 in our final rankings, thanks to the fastest mile time in the class.

Splits (first 1000)

24.06

49.90 (25.84)

1:15.88 (25.98)

1:42.12 (26.24)

2:08.25 (26.13)

2:34.56 (26.31)

3:00.95 (26.39)

3:27.42 (26.47)

3:53.85 (26.43)

4:20.30 (26.45)

4:46.84 (26.54)

5:13.35 (26.51)

5:39.76 (26.41)

6:06.36 (26.60)

6:32.76 (26.40)

6:59.23 (26.47)

7:25.81 (26.58)

7:52.29 (26.48)

8:18.76 (26.47)

8:45.38 (26.62)

Splits for the rest of the race

9:11.68 (26.30)

9:38.10 (26.42)

10:04.88 (26.78)

10:31.54 (26.66)

10:58.26 (26.72)

11:25.15 (26.89)

11:52.18 (27.03)

12:19.59 (27.41)

12:47.91 (28.32)

13:17.38 (29.47)

13:47.80 (30.42)

14:18.43 (30.63)

14:47.75 (29.32)