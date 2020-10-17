Texas First Chance Invitational: Day Two Live Recap

Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Methodist University

October 16-17, 2020

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

25 yards

Unscored

Day 1 Results

Traditionally, October is known as “Rocktober” for the Texas men, and the Longhorns aren’t always known for going fast at this point in the calendar. But with all of the uncertainty regarding this season, at least a few of the Texas men are gunning for NCAA cut times or even National Age Group Records this weekend. Last night we were treated to a pair of historic swims, as Drew Kibler popped up a 4:08.26 to move up to #4 all-time in the 500 free, while Carson Foster lit up the pool with a 3:35.27 in the 400 IM, breaking the 17-18 National Age Group record and becoming the 2nd-fastest man ever.

And that wasn’t all. Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas improved his lifetime best in the 100 back to 44.40, still ranking him #9 all-time in that event, then closed out the session by racing Carson Foster and his brother Jake to a 3:38.22 finish in the 400 IM, about half a second shy of his lifetime best. Meanwhile, several other Longhorn and Aggie swimmers put themselves into position for a NCAA invite or swam lifetime bests.

We should be in for some more fast swimming today, including a strong chance that Carson Foster will challenge the National Age Group record in the 200 free. He comes into this meet with a lifetime best of 1:32.99, while the NAG stands at 1:32.18.

100 Free

Daniel Krueger, Texas – 42.33 Mark Theall, Texas A&M – 43.45 Jake Sannem, Texas – 43.75

Daniel Krueger wrapped up the sprint free double with a 42.33 in the 100 free, after taking the 50 free in 19.16 yesterday. His time this morning is just over a second off of his lifetime best.

200 Back

Shaine Casas, Texas A&M – 1:36.54 Ethan Harder, Texas – 1:43.63 Ethan Gogulski, Texas A&M – 1:44.07

Aggie Shaine Casas continued an impressive weekend by moving up to #4 all-time in the 200 back. His 1:36.54 this morning now ranks only behind Ryan Murphy (1:35.73) and a pair of Longhorns, John Shebat (1:36.42) and Austin Katz (1:36.45). Katz shows up on Meet Mobile as entered in the 100 and 200 fly events this weekend, but didn’t swim yesterday.

200 Breast

Andres Puente, Texas A&M – 1:53.26 Caspar Corbeau, Texas – 1:53.84 Colin Feehery, Southern Methodist – 1:59.20

The Aggies made it two in a row after Andres Puente pulled ahead of Caspar Corbeau on the final 50, winning 1:53.26 to 1:53.84. That reverses the finish from the night before in the 100 breast, where Corbeau won.

Those two were the only men under 1:59, but Colin Feehery became the first SMU swimmer to crack the top three this meet with a 1:59.20.

1650 Free

200 Free

100 Fly

Alvin Jiang, Texas – 45.75 Crane Cole, Texas – 47.43 Jace Brown, Texas A&M – 47.57

200 IM