Shaine Casas Explodes in 200 Back for 1:36.54, Shoots up to #4 All-Time (Video)

Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Methodist University

October 16-17, 2020

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

25 yards

Unscored

Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas continued to roll Saturday morning in Austin, dropping a 1:36.54 in the 200 back that moves him to #4 all-time. That’s his first time under 1:37, with his previous best being a 1:37.20. That time had him ranked #6 all time, but his swim today jumped him ahead of Ryan Lochte, who held the record in this event until Ryan Murphy broke in 2015.

Place Swimmer Time 1 Ryan Murphy 1:35.73 2 John Shebat 1:36.42 3 Austin Katz 1:36.45 4 Shaine Casas 1:36.54 5 Ryan Lochte 1:36.81 6 Tyler Clary 1:37.58 7 Coleman Stewart 1:37.71 8 Patrick Mulcare 1:37.80 9 Daniel Carr 1:37.87 9 Arkady Vyatchanin 1:37.87

Of the three men ahead of him, only Austin Katz is still competing in the NCAA. Katz, a Longhorn, appeared to be entered in the 100 fly and 200 fly this weekend, but hasn’t swam either event.