Shaine Casas Explodes in 200 Back for 1:36.54, Shoots up to #4 All-Time (Video)

Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Methodist University
- October 16-17, 2020
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX
- 25 yards
- Unscored
- Live Results (Also on Meet Mobile as “2020 ST TEX First Chance Meet”)
- Day 1 Results
Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas continued to roll Saturday morning in Austin, dropping a 1:36.54 in the 200 back that moves him to #4 all-time. That’s his first time under 1:37, with his previous best being a 1:37.20. That time had him ranked #6 all time, but his swim today jumped him ahead of Ryan Lochte, who held the record in this event until Ryan Murphy broke in 2015.
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Ryan Murphy
|1:35.73
|2
|John Shebat
|1:36.42
|3
|Austin Katz
|1:36.45
|4
|Shaine Casas
|1:36.54
|5
|Ryan Lochte
|1:36.81
|6
|Tyler Clary
|1:37.58
|7
|Coleman Stewart
|1:37.71
|8
|Patrick Mulcare
|1:37.80
|9
|Daniel Carr
|1:37.87
|9
|Arkady Vyatchanin
|1:37.87
Of the three men ahead of him, only Austin Katz is still competing in the NCAA. Katz, a Longhorn, appeared to be entered in the 100 fly and 200 fly this weekend, but hasn’t swam either event.