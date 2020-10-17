Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas Explodes in 200 Back for 1:36.54, Shoots up to #4 All-Time (Video)

by Robert Gibbs 0

October 17th, 2020 College, News

Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Methodist University

  • October 16-17, 2020
  • Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX
  • 25 yards
  • Unscored
  • Live Results (Also on Meet Mobile as “2020 ST TEX First Chance Meet”)
  • Day 1 Results

Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas continued to roll Saturday morning in Austin, dropping a 1:36.54 in the 200 back that moves him to #4 all-time. That’s his first time under 1:37, with his previous best being a 1:37.20. That time had him ranked #6 all time, but his swim today jumped him ahead of Ryan Lochte, who held the record in this event until Ryan Murphy broke in 2015.

Place Swimmer Time
1 Ryan Murphy 1:35.73
2 John Shebat 1:36.42
3 Austin Katz 1:36.45
4 Shaine Casas 1:36.54
5 Ryan Lochte 1:36.81
6 Tyler Clary 1:37.58
7 Coleman Stewart 1:37.71
8 Patrick Mulcare 1:37.80
9 Daniel Carr 1:37.87
9 Arkady Vyatchanin 1:37.87

Of the three men ahead of him, only Austin Katz is still competing in the NCAA. Katz, a Longhorn, appeared to be entered in the 100 fly and 200 fly this weekend, but hasn’t swam either event.

