Casas, Johnston, Kibler, & More: Day 2 Race Videos from Texas First Chance Meet

TEXAS, TEXAS A&M, SOUTHERN METHODIST UNIVERSITY

October 16-17, 2020

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

25 yards

Unscored

Live Results (Also on Meet Mobile as “2020 ST TEX First Chance Meet”)

Day 1 Results

Traditionally, October is known as “Rocktober” for the Texas men, and the Longhorns aren’t always known for going fast at this point in the calendar. But with all of the uncertainty regarding this season, at least a few of the Texas men are gunning for NCAA cut times or even National Age Group Records this weekend.

200 Back: Shaine Casas, 1:36.54 (#4 performance All-time)

1,650: David Johnston, 14:47 (8:45.38 at the 1,000, Breaking 17-18 NAG)

200 Free: Drew Kibler, 1:31.10

100 Fly: Alvin Jiang, 45.75

100 Free: Daniel Krueger, 42.33

200 Breast: Andres Puente, 1:53.26

200 IM: Shaine Casas, 1:40.52

100 Breast Time-Trial: Charlie Scheinfeld, 52.44

200 Fly Time-Trial: Sam Pomajevich, 1:42.28