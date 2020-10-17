15-Year-Old Benedetta Pilato Breaks Italian Record in 100 Breaststroke

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 1

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

Lilly King – CAC – 24 points –

Benedetta Pilato – ENS – 7 points –

Molly Hannis – CAC – 6 points –

Emily Escobedo – NYB – 0 points –

Breeja Larson – ENS – 0 points –

Julia Sebastian – LAC – 0 points –

Sarah Vasey – NYB – 0 points –

Kierra Smith – LAC – 0 points –

15-year-old Benedetta Pilato has broken her second Italian record in as many days during the second day of the ISL’s first match.

Swimming against American Lily King in the 100 breaststroke, Pilato posted a time of 1:03.67 to grab silver in the race for Energy Standard.

With her swim, Pilato breaks the Italian national record in the event, which previously stood at a 1:04.11, posted by Martina Carraro at the ISL’s London match last year. She also moves up to #9 on the all-time performers list, sitting behind American Jessica Hardy.

Pilato’s previous best sat at a 1:05.40, set at the XLVI Trofeo Nico Sapio in 2019.

Yesterday, Pilato broke the WJR in the 50 breaststroke, also finishing second to King. In the race, Pilato touched in 28.97 to become Italy’s first-ever swimmer under 29 seconds in the event.

Pilato is expected to compete for Energy Standard in the 50 breaststroke skins event at the end of the meet, where she will face up to 3 rounds of 50 breaststroke races.