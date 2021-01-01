Rowan University Gains 2021 Commitment from Bella Stefanowicz

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Bella Stefanowicz has announced her commitment to swim for Rowan University beginning in Fall of 2021. She hails from Cranberry Township, PA, just outside of Pittsburgh, and attends Seneca Valley High School.

When you find the perfect fit, you just know. Wednesday, September 30th, 2020: A day I will never forget. The day I verbally committed to swim and study at Rowan University! Thank you to all my family, coaches, and friends for the love, training, and support! I am pumped to join this one-of-a-kind team and coaching staff! Go Profs!!

She primarily swims backstroke and mid-distance. Her skills in the latter have made her a three-time qualifier for the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Championships, in which she swam season bests in the 200 and 500 Free this past February.

She does her club swimming at Seneca Valley Swim Club, and qualified for the Speedo Sectionals Championships twice, placing as high as 45th in the 200 back during the short course edition in 2019.

Top SCY Times:

50 Free- 25.79

100 Free- 55.48

200 Free- 1:57.55

500 Free- 5:13.82

100 Back- 1:01.35

200 Back- 2:08.42

Stefanowicz will be a top-tier addition in the 200 back for the Profs, and will add needed mid-distance depth, as they graduate many of their top athletes in that discipline by the time she arrives on campus. Rowan University won the Metropolitan Conference Championships in 2020, which hosted a slew of top regional Division 3 teams. Stefanowicz would have placed 3rd in the 200 back and qualified for the A-Final of the 200 and 500 free, as well as the B-Final of the 100 back. She would also have made the roster for Rowan’s winning 200 and 800 Free Relays.

She will join her fellow Pennsylvania native, Emma Shields, in Rowan’s Class of 2025, who will be a great training partner for Stefanowicz, with a matching time of 1:01 in the 100 back, and similar times in the mid-distance events.

