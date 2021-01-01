Virginia Beach’s Ryan Hillery Commits to Division III Power WashU in St. Louis

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Ryan Hillery has verbally committed to swim at Washington University in St. Louis beginning in the fall of 2021. The Bears are a powerhouse program in Division III of the NCAA, having scored at each of the last 19 national championship meets. That includes a program-high 5th place at the last championship in 2019.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Washington University in St Louis. I am blessed with the support of my family, friends, and coaches. Let’s go Bears !!”

Hillery is primarily a distance swimmer, though he has range within that distance specialty.

A native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Hillery finished in 6th place in the 400 IM at the Virginia Swimming Age Group Championships – his last big meet before coronavirus quarantines ground swimming to a halt.

A few weeks before that, he placed 5th in the 500 free at the VHSL Class 6 High School State Championship meet with a 4:46.43.

Best Times in Yards:

200 free – 1:41.29

500 free – 4:37.26

200 back – 1:56.28

100 fly – 51.02

200 fly – 1:50.72

200 IM – 1:54.70

400 IM – 4:00.22

Hillery, who first announced his commitment in early October, has been on fire since returning to competition, especially in the form of a big run of results at NOVA’s Sr Holiday Champs just before Christmas.

Hillery’s Post-Pandemic Progression

Best Time Pre-Pandemic New Lifetime Best 200 free 1:42.59 1:41.29 500 free 4:40.84 4:37.26 200 back 2:01.96 1:56.28 200 fly 1:52.23 1:50.72 200 IM 1:55.37 1:54.70 400 IM 4:02.08 4:00.22

The WashU men placed 5th out of 8 teams at the 2020 UAA Championships before the season was eventually cut short. The team had 10 swimmers invited to compete at the D3 national championship meet that year.

Besides being close to NCAA invite times in several events, Hillery should be an immediate addition to the team’s 800 free relay lineup.

Hillery attends Ocean Lakes High School and is a member of the Tide Swim Team.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.