Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #1

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

I don’t take this time lightly at all, but being forced to be out of the pool in mid-March takes me back to spring break in high school, after club season was over and my club team took a week long break, when we could work out any way we wanted – just not in the pool. I would run up and down my road, do abs and push ups at home, and try to do anything else active I could with friends.

This is more of that second one (abs and push ups inside) for essentially anyone who is stuck at home.

Dryland Ladder

10 push ups-10 steam engines (push up position, jump your feet up to your hands and then jump them back)-10 squats-10 burpees

9-9-9-9

8-8-8-8

7-7-7-7

6-6-6-6

5-5-5-5

4-4-4-4

3-3-3-3

2-2-2-2

1-1-1-1

… Need more? Go back up the ladder 😩

Ab Ladder (if you need a challenge, don’t let your feet hit the ground for the whole ladder)

10 crunches (feet off ground, knees bent at 90 degrees)-10 bicycles-10 leg lifts-10 toe touches

9-9-9-9

8-8-8-8

7-7-7-7

6-6-6-6

5-5-5-5

4-4-4-4

3-3-3-3

2-2-2-2

1-1-1-1

… you already know, who’s going back up?