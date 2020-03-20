The Hungry Swimmer: Fresh Spring Recipes

Spring is finally here!

I’m definitely a creature of habit and usually rotate the same few meals however, something about this season motivates me to incorporate more fresh ingredients and light, zesty flavors.

Here are some fresh spring recipes I’m obsessed with…

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites & Greek Yogurt Dip

Ingredients

Cauliflower florets (8 cups or equivalent to 1 head)

½ cup hot sauce (I used Frank’s Red Hot Sauce)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp garlic powder

For the dip:

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp dill weed

½ tsp black pepper

Might sound a little strange but these cauliflower bites are a hit! I’m a huge fan of anything buffalo and with these bites, you get that same great buffalo flavor without the frying. First, preheat your oven to 450 F. Once you have your florets, place them in a resealable bag and add in the hot sauce, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic powder. This makes it easier to shake them up and ensure that each floret is equally coated in flavor. If you do not have access to a bag like this, place all contents in a large bowl and get in there with your hands. Warning, it can get quite messy and be careful not to touch your eyes, it will burn! Once coated, place your bites onto a parchment lined baking sheet and bake in the oven at 450 F for 20-25 minutes, depending on how crispy and well done you want your cauliflower.

While the bites are baking, it’s time to prepare your tangy yogurt dip. In a bowl, combine your yogurt, garlic powder, lemon juice, dill and black pepper. Store in the fridge to let the flavors set. Once the bites are done baking, let them cool for about 5 minutes and plate with your yogurt dip. I like to have them with carrot or celery sticks for an added crunch. Enjoy!

Coconut Turmeric Zoodles

Ingredients

1-2 zucchinis

1 carrot

Handful of spinach

1 tbsp turmeric

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp lime juice

1 tbsp melted coconut oil

Nutritional yeast (optional)

Zoodles or spiralized vegetables are a great, low carb, high fiber alternative to pasta. Not only are they nutritious and filling, but they are super fun to prepare. For this recipe, you will need a spiralizer. This kitchen gadget can be found on Amazon for relatively cheap.

First, wash your vegetables. I like to spiralize zucchini and carrots because they have this amazing ability to soak up the flavors of the sauces or spices you are pairing them with. Spiralize the zucchini and carrots over a large bowl and mix in a handful of spinach. Melt your coconut oil for a few seconds in the microwave and drizzle over top. Next, season the mixture with the turmeric, black pepper and lime juice. Combine until all the zoodles are covered. What’s unique about this recipe is that you can enjoy the zoodles warm or cold. I prefer to store them in the fridge for 30 minutes and eat them cold like a pasta salad. If you want to eat them hot, saute the zoodles in a pan for a few minutes. To finish them off, you can top your bowl with nutritional yeast for a subtle cheesy flavor. Enjoy!

Zesty Curry Salmon Salad

Ingredients

Mixed greens (I used spinach and arugula)

Handful of sprouts

Green lentils (I used a premade pack from the grocery store)

Salmon

Shredded carrots

Half a lemon, squeezed

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp curry powder

Drizzle of olive oil

I am a big fan of quick, colorful, throw it together salads. For this recipe, I used mixed greens and sprouts as a base, salmon and lentils as protein and topped it off with some shredded carrots for texture. I seasoned my salmon with lemon juice, black pepper and curry powder and baked for about 20 minutes at 400 F on a lined baking sheet. For the sake of time and convenience, I used a premade pack of lentils. Lentils are a great alternative to rice and pack in more protein, leaving you feeling more satisfied. I highly recommend incorporating lentils into your meals especially if you are looking to diversify your protein sources. As for dressing, I drizzled some olive oil and lemon juice over top to keep it nice and light. Enjoy!

Check out my page for more recipe inspiration and be sure to share your fresh spring recipes with me @whatzoeeeats (https://www.instagram.com/whatzoeeeats/).

About Zoe Gregorace

Zoe Gregorace is currently studying Nutrition Policy at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and recently graduated from Tufts University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and was a proud member of the Tufts Swimming and Diving team (Go Jumbos!). During her 16 year career as a competitive swimmer, she developed a passion for sports nutrition. She enjoys writing on the topic of nutrition, health and wellness and posts her meal creations on her Instagram page @whatzoeeeats. As a former college swimmer, she strives to share recipes and nutrition tips to promote balanced eating and optimize sports performance.