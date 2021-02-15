The Hungry Swimmer: Creative Ways To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth 3.0

The holidays are far behind us and Valentine’s season is in full swing- chocolate everywhere! While I preach balance and moderation, sometimes it’s fun to recreate your favorite sweets with a healthy twist. These recipes stemmed from extreme boredom in quarantine and I am so excited to share my creations with you!

Check out these creative ways to satisfy your sweet tooth below.

Blueberry Muffin Greek Yogurt Cups

Ingredients

(makes 4 cups)

1 Classic Blueberry Overnight Oats Bar

⅓ cup creamy almond butter

½ cup plain, non-fat Greek Yogurt

¼ cup frozen blueberries

These cups mimic an ice cream bar. They’re cold, creamy and super satisfying. And the best part is that there is no baking required!

First, divide the Overnight Oats bar into 4 & pack into a lined muffin tin. Drizzle a generous amount of almond butter over the crust & place in the fridge for 20 minutes to set. In a small bowl, mix about 1 cup of Greek Yogurt with 1/3 cup frozen blueberries until the mixture turns blue. Spoon the blueberry yogurt mixture on top of the set almond butter. Freeze overnight and enjoy 🙂

Chocolate Almond Protein Fudge Bites

Ingredients

(makes 10 bites)

1 cup Gran Hola chocolate butter

1/4 cup almond protein powder

3 tbsp date syrup

1/2 tsp almond extract

1 tbsp cacao powder

If you’re in a house with nosy siblings, friends or even parents, you’ll definitely want to hide these bad boys! These protein bites are a healthier version of chocolate truffles. Gooey, rich and covered in rainbow sprinkles, it’s safe to say that this recipe is a crowd pleaser!

First, combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Roll into balls with your hands and fill a smaller bowl with some cacao powder and another small bowl with rainbow sprinkles. Gently roll the balls in the cacao then the sprinkles. Place cacao dusted and sprinkle covered balls onto a parchment lined sheet or large plate. Set in the freezer for 30 minutes and enjoy!

Vanilla Matcha Cereal Bars

Ingredients

3 ½ cups Kay’s Naturals French Vanilla Protein Cereal⠀

1/2 cup almond butter ⠀

1/2 cup honey⠀

These cereal bars aren’t your grandmother’s Rice Krispie treats. Yes, they’re gooey, crunchy and delicious, but they pack a punch of protein filled goodness! If you want to make a more nutritious cereal bar, I recommend choosing a cereal with more protein and less sugar as a base. The Kay’s Naturals cereal I chose has 12 grams of protein per cup and is made with stevia. This recipe is also no-bake, so that’s also a plus!

First, line an 8 x 8 baking dish with parchment paper. Combine almond butter and honey in a medium sized pot and heat over medium-low for a few minutes. Remove mixture from heat and stir in dry Kay’s Naturals French Vanilla Protein cereal. Carefully pack cereal mixture into baking dish and drizzle with Matcha almond butter. Let this set in the freezer for 1 hour, then carefully cut into 9 squares. Enjoy!

About Zoe Gregorace

Zoe Gregorace is currently studying Nutrition Policy at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and recently graduated from Tufts University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and was a proud member of the Tufts Swimming and Diving team (Go Jumbos!). During her 16 year career as a competitive swimmer, she developed a passion for sports nutrition. She enjoys writing on the topic of nutrition, health and wellness and posts her meal creations on her Instagram page @whatzoeeeats. As a former college swimmer, she strives to share recipes and nutrition tips to promote balanced eating and optimize sports performance.