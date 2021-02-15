Georgia 7A Finalist Connor Kazmi Commits to Tampa (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Connor Kazmi of SwimAtlanta has committed to the University of Tampa for this coming fall. A senior at Milton High School, Kazmi will join Tampa’s class of 2025.

I’m so excited to announce my commitment to the University of Tampa where I will continue my athletic and academic career! I’d like to thank all my coaches, teammates, and family for helping achieve this goal! Go Spartans!

Best SCY times:

100 back – 51.51

200 back – 1:49.11

200 IM – 1:56.15

400 IM – 4:10.99

Kazmi is primarily a backstroker, where he excels especially at the 200 distance. He recently competed at the 2021 Georgia HS 7A State Championships, where he finished top 10 in both the 100 back (51.51) and 200 IM (1:56.15). He touched eighth in the 100 back and ninth in the 200 IM.

He was over a second faster in the 100 back and over three seconds faster in the 200 IM than he was at the 2020 state meet.

In 2019, Kazmi raced at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships, finishing 60th in the 200 (1:49.88).

Tampa just graduated Brett Saunders, who won the 200 back (1:43.51) at the 2020 Sunshine State Conference Championships. He also won the 200 IM (1:45.54) and 400 IM (3:46.40) at that meet, and he was a scorer in both IMs at the 2020 NCAA Division II Championships (the meet was cut short mid-way through due to the start of the pandemic).

Kazmi is already at Sunshine State A-final speed in the 200 back, while he’s at B-final speed in the 100 back and 200 IM. He joins Calvin Sandefer in Tampa’s incoming class.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

