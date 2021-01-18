20.8 Sprinter Calvin Sandefer (2021) Commits to Tampa

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Calvin Sandefer from Sterling, Illinois has committed to swim at the University of Tampa beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I chose the University of Tampa because of the great swim program and amazing business school.”

A senior at Sterling High School, Sandefer swims for his school and for the club team Sterling Stingrays Swim Club. He won both the 50 free (20.81) and 100 free (46.63) at Illinois High School Boys Sectional Championships last February, notching PBs in both events. A month later, at Illinois Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships, he placed 8th in the 100 free, 19th in the 200 free, 25th in the 100 back, 25th in the 100 fly, and 18th in the 200 fly and he improved his lifetime bests in the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 fly.

In the summer of 2019, he clocked a handful of PBs at the LCM version of the Illinois Swimming Senior Championships, including the 100/400 free, 100 back, and 100/200 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.81

100 free – 46.63

200 free – 1:44.06

100 back – 53.20

100 fly – 52.42

200 fly – 1:59.10

Sandefer’s best times would have scored for Tampa at 2020 Sunshine State Conference Championships in the 50 free; it took 45.66/1:41.00 to get second swims in the 100/200 free.

