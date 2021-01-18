Futures Qualifier Quinn Bike Verbally Commits to UNCW for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

St. Charles, Illinois native Quinn Bike has verbally committed to the University of North Carolina Wilmington and will begin with the Seahawks in the fall of 2022.

“I am so excited to announce my decision to continue my academic and athletic career at UNC Wilmington. Thank you to my coaches, my family, and my friends who have supported me through this whole process. Go Seahawks! #HawkYeah”

Bike is a junior at St. Charles North High School. She swims year-round with St. Charles Swim Team and specializes in back, fly, and free. At the Illinois High School Girls Sectional Meet in October, she placed 2nd in the 100 back (56.30) and 4th in the 50 free (24.48), earning PBs in both events. In March she finaled in the 100 back and 200 fly at 2020 Illinois Swimming Senior Short Course Championships, taking home a new PB in the 200 fly.

Best SCY Times:

50 back – 27.08

100 back – 56.30

200 back – 2:05.68

50 free – 24.48

100 free – 53.87

100 fly – 57.57

200 fly – 2:11.49

Bike will join fellow verbal commit Brooke Morgan in the Seahawks’ class of 2026. Her 100 back time would have scored points for UNCW at the 2020 CAA Championships.

