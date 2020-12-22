UNC-Wilmington Lands Huge Commitment from TAC Titans Sprinter Brooke Morgan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brooke Morgan of the TAC Titans has verbally committed to UNC-Wilmington for next fall, a huge get for the Seahawks.

Proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UNCW! BIG thanks to every coach, family, and friend that helped me get here #wingsup🦅

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.18

100 free – 49.83

200 free – 1:49.97

100 back – 56.67

100 fly – 55.82

Morgan graduated from high school in spring 2020, and because of the pandemic, she’s stuck with the TAC Titans training-wise and is taking community college courses this academic year. Morgan tells SwimSwam she’ll enroll with UNC-Wilmington for next season, and she’ll have four years of athletic eligibility.

Since the pandemic began, Morgan has been making gains; she was 23.3/50.8/1:50.3 in the free events before this spring, as well as 57.7 in the 100 back and 55.9 in the 100 fly. She’s gone lifetime bests in all five events since then, including a full second drop in the 100 free.

Morgan is a two-time individual A-finalist at the North Carolina HS 4A Championships, and she placed third in the 100m free (58.40/58.29 in prelims) at the 2019 North Carolina Senior Champs two summers ago.

Last season, Morgan would’ve been #2 on UNC-Wilmington’s roster in the 50 free, 100 free and 200 free behind only Evan Arsenault (22.3/48.9/1:49.1). Morgan would’ve also been the team’s best 100 butterflier and #3 100 backstroker. At the 2020 CAA Championships, Morgan would’ve made A-finals in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly and B-finals in the 200 free and 100 back.

Morgan will join Peyton Wilson, Morgan Kondratick, Katie Knorr, Reece Alexander, Sarah Rogillio and Molly Braun at UNC-Wilmington next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.