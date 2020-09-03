Greensboro YMCA’s Peyton Wilson Joins UNC-Wilmington Commitment Frenzy

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Greensboro Community YMCA’s Peyton Wilson is the fifth ’25 verbal on the women’s side for the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. Wilson is a senior at Rockingham County Senior High School.

I am so extremely excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at UNCW! A huge thank you to my family, friends, and all of my coaches that have helped me achieve my lifelong dream! I’m so excited to be a part of such an amazing team. Go Seahawks!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:55.40

500 free – 5:01.75

1000 free – 10:26.60

1650 free – 17:26.36

200 back – 2:07.78

400 IM – 4:31.53

Wilson is a distance freestyle specialist with a strong 400 IM. At the North Carolina 3A HS Championships, Wilson placed ninth in the 500 free and 13th in the 200 free.

At the 2019 YMCA Long Course Nationals, Wilson finished top 24 in the 800 free and 1500 free. She posted a 9:29.08 in the 800, touching 24th, and 17:57.28 in the mile, placing 21st.

Last season, Wilson would’ve been UNC-Wilmington’s top miler by over ten seconds, and she would’ve been their #3 400 IMer. She would’ve scored at 16th in the mile at the 2020 CAA Championships, and she also would’ve just missed the B-final in the 400 IM.

Wilson joins Katie Knorr, Reece Alexander, Sarah Rogillio and Molly Braun in UNC-Wilmington’s class of 2025. She also gets to campus next fall alongside her GCY club teammate, Ethan Womble.

