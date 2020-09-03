Twofer for Northern Michigan: Twins Heidi and Ezra Billings Commit for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Twins Ezra Billings and Heidi Billings have both announced their verbal commitments to Northern Michigan University for 2021-22. They swim for West Valley High School and Stingray Swim Team in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Ezra Billings

“I’m very excited about verbally committing to the Northern Michigan University Swim Team! Coach Williams, Coach Voigt, and the NMU swimmers are very welcoming and very nice! I am impressed with the NMU Computer Science department. I would like to thank Coach Josh, Coach Bryan, Coach Kris, and others for helping me get this far! I’m looking forward to contributing and being apart [sic] of the NMU Swim Team!”

Ezra Billings won the 100 free (by .07 with 47.84) and was runner-up in the 50 free (21.03) as a junior at the 2019 Alaska High School Swimming and Diving Championships last fall. He also anchored the 200 free relay (21.68) and the 400 free relay (47.88), both of which placed 3rd. In club swimming he is the current state champion in the 100m fly, having won the event in January at the Alaska Senior Championships (LCM) in 58.09. He also finished top-3 in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 200 IM and was 7th in the 100 breast. He finished the weekend with new PBs in the LCM 100 free (55.40), 200 free (2:05.56), 100 breast (1:14.16), and 200 IM (2:20.47). A month later he added a PB in the 50m free (24.67).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.03

100 free – 47.67

50 fly – 25.67

100 fly – 54.29

100 breast – 1:03.36

Heidi Billings

“I am delighted to announce my verbal commitment to Northern Michigan University. NMU offers everything I have been looking for in a school. I was drawn to the welcoming atmosphere of the team, the coaching approach, and access to outdoor recreation. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my club coach Josh, my high school coaches Bryan and Kris, and my teammates for their encouragement and support! Thank you to Coach Heidi and Coach Matthew for opening up this athletic and academic opportunity at NMU!”

Heidi Billings was runner-up in the 100 back (57.79) at the Alaska High School State Championships in November. She led off the 4th-place medley relay (28.00) and the 3rd-place 400 free relay (54.33). At the 2020 Alaska Senior Championships (LCM) in January, she was runner-up in the 200 back (2:31.18) and came in 3rd in the 100 fly (1:09.17), 4th in the 100 back (1:10.22), and 10th in the 100 breast (1:22.41). She won the 100 fly (1:08.73) and placed top-8 in the 50/400 free, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM at last summer’s Alaska Long Course Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 28.00

100 back – 57.79

200 back – 2:05.50

100 breast – 1:06.77

200 breast – 2:31.32

50 free – 25.24

100 free – 54.33

100 fly – 58.47

