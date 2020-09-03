NCAA Reportedly Looking For New 2021 Championship Host After Iowa Program Cut

In light of the University of Iowa cutting its men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs on August 21, the NCAA has reportedly begun searching for a new host of the 2021 Men’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships.
According to College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) Executive Director Greg Earhart, the NCAA has started its “pursuit of a new, more deserving site for this event.”
“The 2021 Men’s Division I Swimming & Diving Championships were set to generate nearly $1.5m in economic impact for Iowa City and thousands more in earned positive media for the university,” Earhart said in a statement.
While we feel for the Iowa City and @IowaSwimmingInc community, we fully support the @NCAA‘s search for a new host of the 2021 NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships. #saveiowasports #SaveHawkeyeSports @presscitizen pic.twitter.com/DQgP1WEfee
Iowa City was announced as the host of the event, which is scheduled for March 24-27, 2021, back in 2017. The city last hosted the Men’s Division I NCAA Swimming & Diving Championship in 2015.
As acknowledged by Earhart, moving the NCAA Championships from the city leaves a huge financial impact, especially considering the money the school invested into its new facility. The $69 million Campus Recreation and Wellness Center only opened in 2010, and the school put $5-6 million into pool repairs just last summer.
The pool seats 1,200 spectators.
Niether the University of Iowa nor the NCAA has yet issued a press release on the move.
When Iowa announced it was cutting its swimming & diving teams in August, it marked the sixth Division I school to cut at least one of its S&D programs during the offseason and the first that competes in one of the Power-5 conferences (Big Ten).
The Big Ten Conference had announced earlier in August that it would be postponing the fall football season, leaving them to face approximately $15 million in athletics budget reductions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hawkeyes finished 9th among 13 women’s programs and 6th among 10 men’s programs at the 2020 Big Ten Championships. They had qualified two women and two men for the NCAA Championships, which were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to being canceled, the 2020 Men’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships were scheduled to take place at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, while Georgia Tech University in Atlanta is currently slated to host in 2022.
Avery aquatics center? 4 pools and a solid option if NCAA is looking for an outdoor venue.
The NCAA is probably not looking for an outdoor venue.
I agree, but they should consider it. Especially given the climate with covid, an outdoor facility would be great for a large meet like NCAAs.
Honestly, I have always wanted to see NCAAs at Avery. They have Summer Nationals outdoors about half the time, not to mention the Pro Series, so I don’t see why NCAAs shouldn’t be.
This is true. Given the scenario, maybe they are. I hadn’t considered COVID.
In any other year, probably not. Too much cost associated with “if it rains.”
Might be a bit cold in March. Also the State of California is not afraid to cancel sporting events.
Also a good point, average highs in the Bay Area in late March are around 63 F. Average lows are around 50 F. Given that there has to be a morning session and an evening session, that’s swimming in the 50s outdoors, most likely. But, maybe San Antonio outside is a possibility? Texas is less likely to cancel, and San Antonio built that glittery new outdoor pool. San Antonio has an average of 5 days of rain in March. If the meet gets pushed into April, that’s the dryest month of the year. So…maybe that’s the best option under the circumstances? San Antonio has average highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s in April. Which seems like it’s… Read more »
If you are looking for an outdoor facility, I think you will have better luck looking outside the state of California. Since Stanford is not sure when students will be back full time and the PAC 12 is not having fall sports, I’m not sure Stanford is a safe gamble.
Correct decision under circumstances
I believe a school with pools like UGA in Athens or the Indy pool should host it since they weren’t able to last year.
Agreed. Give first rights to the schools that were supposed to host this year.
Presuming they want it.
Without spectators, the economics of hosting might not be as attractive.
This would actually be the one real chance to go *wherever they want* without having to regard spectator capacity. Which opens up some fun possibilities.