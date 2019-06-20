Iowa to Spend $5-6 Million on Pool Repairs This Summer

Shortly after the announcement that Iowa would be hosting the 2020 Women’s Big Ten Championships, the university announced that they would be spending around $5-6 million on pool repairs this Summer. The repairs will be focused on the air handling units in the facility. These units are used to circulate the air inside a building. At a recent Board of Regents meeting, it was noted that the air handling units in the pool were deteriorating faster than anticipated. According to the Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations, “over time with the corrosive nature of the aquatic centers, [the units] have not held up well.”

The plan is to get all seven air handling units replaced this Summer, before the start of the swim season. The university also wants to completely replace each unit one at a time, that way the pool can remain open while they make the repairs.

Since Iowa opened its $69 million Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in 2010, the pool has played host to both men’s and women’s Big Ten Championships, and the 2015 Men’s NCAA Championships. In addition to hosting the 2020 Women’s Big Tens, Iowa was also selected as host of the 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships. The facility also hosts many club meets, including Speedo Sectional meets.