Lynn’s Catalina Berraud-Galea Headlines Division II Academic All-America List

Lynn University’s Catalina Berraud-Galea was tabbed as the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for the at-large Division II women, leading a group of 10 women’s swimmers and divers among the 46 first, second and third team honorees.
Five of the 10 garnered first team honors, led by Berraud-Galea, who earned her second straight spot on the first team. Joining Berraud-Galea on the first team were Bloomsburg’s Becca Cubbler, Colorado Mesa’s Sierra Forbord, Queens (N.C.)’s Josefina Lorda-Taylor and St. Cloud State’s Britin Thomsen.
Carson Newman’s Mary Northcutt, who competes in both swimming and tennis, earned her second Academic All-America nod, nabbing third team honors for the second straight year.
Berraud-Galea and Forbord, second team selections Maggie Knier (Minnesota State Mankato) and Shelby Quinn (Lindenwood), and Northcutt were among 19 honorees to post a 4.0 GPA.
Berraud-Galea, the first Division II women’s swimmer to win the Elite 90 Award twice, is a four-time NCAA Championships qualifier. The Lynn Scholar-Athlete of the Year earned bronze in the 1650 free at the Sunshine State Conference Championships and finished 24th in the 1650 free and 28th in the 1000 free at the NCAA Championships.
Cubbler was a three-time All-American, finishing 12th in the 500 free, 13th in 1000 free and 16th in the 1650 free at the NCAA Championships. She snapped school records in the 1000 free and 500 free at NCAAs and was the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference runnerup in the 100 free and with the 400 free relay.
Forbord picked up three All-America honors in 2019, including a seventh-place effort and a school record time in the 100 free at the NCAA Championships. She also swam on the 10th place 800 free relay and 400 medley relay teams.
Lorda-Taylor was third in the 200 free, tied for fourth in the 100 free, seventh in the 500 free, eighth in the 200 IM. She also was part of Queens’ NCAA champion 800 free relay and 400 free relay teams.
Northcutt was part of Carson Newman’s fifth place 200 free relay and 15th place 400 free relay teams at the NCAA Championships.
Ten swimmers and divers were among the 45 men’s Academic All-America selections, including five first teamers. Wingate’s Giacomo Viazzo and Lindenwood’s Justin Winnett were repeat first team honorees, while Carson-Newman’s Paden Duke and Wingate’s Niklas Martin garnered third team accolades in 2018. University of Indianapolis’ Payton Staman joined the quartet on the first team.
Oklahoma Baptist’s Johnathan Stewart picked up his second Academic All-America accolade, repeating as a second team honoree.
Duke, Winnett and Stewart were among 12 selections to boast a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Viazzo was the NCAA runnerup in the 200 breast, finished seventh in the 100 breast and was part of Wingate’s ninth place 400 medley relay.
Winnett placed fourth in the 100 breast and was a member of Lindenwood’s sixth place 400 free relay, seventh place 400 medley relay and 11th place 200 free relay at the NCAA Championships.
Martin finished 12th in the 200 back and was a member of Wingate’s ninth place 400 medley relay and 11th place 800 free relay,
Staman was the NCAA runnerup in 1-meter diving and finished third in the 3 meter.
Google Cloud Academic All-America Division II At-Large Teams
MEN’S TEAM
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Lacrosse
|Charlie Bertrand (2)
|Merrimack College
|Jr.
|3.92
|Mechanical Engineering
|Lacrosse
|Zach Bodeau (2)
|Rockhurst University
|Jr.
|4
|Criminal Justice
|Volleyball
|Evan Cory
|Lincoln Memorial University
|Jr.
|3.98
|Accounting & Finance
|Swimming
|Paden Duke (3)
|Carson-Newman University
|Jr.
|4
|Biology
|Wrestling
|Kolton Eischens
|St. Cloud State University
|Jr.
|3.87
|Technology Management
|Tennis
|Tiago Fernandes (2)
|Southern New Hampshire University
|Gr.
|3.96/4.00
|Business Administration / MBA
|Golf
|Anthony Marcinelli (1)
|Carson-Newman University
|Sr.
|4
|Business
|Swimming
|Niklas Martin (3)
|Wingate University
|Sr.
|3.97
|Marketing
|Wrestling
|Josh Portillo
|University of Nebraska at Kearney
|Jr.
|3.97
|Health & P.E. K-12 / Interscholastic Coaching
|Volleyball
|Michael Simmons
|Lewis University
|Gr.
|3.95/3.95
|Business Administration
|Swimming
|Payton Staman
|University of Indianapolis
|Jr.
|3.91
|Mechanical Engineering
|Golf
|Cody Troutman
|University of Central Oklahoma
|Sr.
|4
|Business
|Wrestling
|Brett Velasquez (1, #)
|St. Cloud State University
|Sr.
|3.91
|Biomedical Sciences
|Swimming
|Giacomo Viazzo (1)
|Wingate University
|Jr.
|3.95
|Chemistry / Mathematics
|Swimming
|Justin Winnett (1)
|Lindenwood University
|Sr.
|4
|Biological Sciences
|SECOND TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Wrestling
|Brandon Ball
|Fort Hays State University
|Jr.
|3.77
|Technology Studies
|Golf
|Nicholas Barney
|Le Moyne College
|Jr.
|3.99
|Physics
|Tennis
|Timo Christen
|University of Alabama in Huntsville
|Jr.
|4
|Chemistry
|Tennis
|Sam Clarke
|University of Illinois Springfield
|Sr.
|3.91
|Business Administration
|Golf
|Brad Currier (2)
|Lindenwood University
|Sr.
|4
|Exercise Science / Chemistry
|Golf
|Joshua Hickling
|Embry-Riddle University (Fla.)
|Sr.
|4
|Business Administration
|Tennis
|Nils Hoffacker (1)
|University of Indianapolis
|Gr.
|3.96/4.00
|Business Administration & Management / MBA
|Swimming
|Ryan Katulski
|Wayne State University
|Jr.
|3.85
|Accounting
|Lacrosse
|Brendan McDougal (3)
|Adelphi University
|Sr.
|3.74
|Physics
|Lacrosse
|Conrad Rhein
|Lynn University
|Gr.
|3.97/4.00
|MBA Entrepreneurial Management
|Swimming
|Harry Sale
|Florida Tech
|Sr.
|3.96
|Chemical Engineering
|Lacrosse
|Lucas Shafer
|Maryville University
|Gr.
|3.75/3.75
|MBA
|Lacrosse
|Kyle Souza (2)
|Dominican College
|Sr.
|3.98
|Criminal Justice
|Volleyball
|Nick Stevenson
|Lindenwood University
|Sr.
|4
|Biological Sciences
|Swimming
|Johnathan Stewart (2)
|Oklahoma Baptist University
|Sr.
|4
|Business Management
|THIRD TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Wrestling
|Brody Conner
|University of Indianapolis
|Sr.
|3.94
|Finance
|Tennis
|Blake Crawford
|Newman University
|So.
|4
|Accounting
|Wrestling
|Jared Donahue
|Wheeling Jesuit University
|Jr.
|3.9
|Biology
|Tennis
|Alex Fedorov
|Merrimack College
|Jr.
|3.97
|Accounting / Finance
|Swimming
|Markus Furst
|Wingate University
|Jr.
|3.95
|Exercise Science
|Wrestling
|Tyler Kreith
|Maryville University
|So.
|3.94
|Financial Services
|Wrestling
|Matt Malcom
|University of Nebraska at Kearney
|So.
|3.76
|Elementary Education K-6
|Golf
|Colt Martin
|Anderson University
|So.
|4
|Business / Accounting
|Wrestling
|Tyler Mies (3)
|Newman University
|Sr.
|3.86
|Occupational Therapy Assistant
|Tennis
|Robin Möller
|Georgia College
|Sr.
|3.94
|Exercise Science
|Tennis
|Martin Moser
|University of Mount Olive
|Sr.
|3.94
|Business Analytics
|Swimming
|Dylan North
|West Chester University
|Jr.
|3.91
|Political Science
|Wrestling
|Noah Ottum
|Colorado School of Mines
|Jr.
|3.96
|Engineering Physics
|Wrestling
|Brandon Supernaw
|Western Colorado University
|Sr.
|3.48
|Chemistry / Secondary Education
|Lacrosse
|Logan Sweeney
|Florida Tech
|Sr.
|3.91
|Chemical Engineering
Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year: Charlie Bertrand, Merrimack College
WOMEN’S TEAM
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Catalina Berraud-Galea (1)
|Lynn University
|Sr.
|4
|Sports Management
|Swimming
|Becca Cubbler
|Bloomsburg University
|Jr.
|3.89
|Early Childhood Education / Special Education
|Golf
|Courtney Ewing
|Colorado State University – Pueblo
|Sr.
|3.99
|Biology
|Lacrosse
|Bryanna Fazio
|Le Moyne College
|Sr.
|3.96
|Biology
|Swimming
|Sierra Forbord
|Colorado Mesa University
|So.
|4
|Pre-Nursing
|Lacrosse
|Olivia Hayden (3)
|Colorado Mesa University
|Sr.
|4
|Biology
|Golf
|Jaime Jacob (3)
|Cal State San Marcos
|Jr.
|3.96
|Business Management / Global Business & Marketing
|Skiing
|Amanda Kautzer
|Michigan Technological University
|Jr.
|4
|Mechanical Engineering / Biomedical Engineering
|Tennis
|Kristen Kirby
|Colorado Mesa University
|Jr.
|4
|Exercise Science
|Golf
|Helen Kreuzer
|Lynn University
|Jr.
|3.98
|Sports Management
|Tennis
|Greta Lazzarotto
|Midwestern State
|Sr.
|4
|Management
|Swimming
|Josefina Lorda-Taylor
|Queens University of Charlotte
|Sr.
|3.87
|Biochemistry
|Tennis
|Karla Miletic (2)
|University of the Sciences
|Jr.
|4
|Physics
|Swimming
|Britin Thomsen
|St. Cloud State University
|Sr.
|3.93
|Psychology
|Tennis
|Michela Verpelli
|Wingate University
|Sr.
|4
|Marketing
|Skiing
|Casey Wright
|University of Alaska Anchorage
|Sr.
|4
|Physical Education
|SECOND TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Ivana Andric
|New York Institute of Technology
|Jr.
|4
|Engineering Management
|Golf
|Lexi Armon
|Northeastern State University
|Gr.
|3.97/4.00
|Math Education
|Ice Hockey
|Corbin Boyd
|Minnesota State University, Mankato
|Sr.
|3.98
|Biochemistry
|Swimming
|Brittany Dixon
|Colorado Mesa University
|Jr.
|3.8
|Political Science
|Tennis
|Sydney Homan (2)
|Wingate University
|Sr.
|3.96
|Exercise Science
|Lacrosse
|Alison Johnson
|Adelphi University
|Jr.
|3.94
|Sociology
|Golf
|Katharina Keilich (1, @)
|University of Indianapolis
|Sr.
|3.96
|Sport Management
|Swimming
|Maggie Knier
|Minnesota State University, Mankato
|Jr.
|4
|Mass Media / Marketing
|Tennis
|Annie McCullough
|Tusculum University
|Jr.
|3.98
|Chemistry
|Field Hockey
|Katharina Ohmen
|Merrimack College
|Sr.
|3.98
|Criminology
|Golf
|Shi Qing Ong
|Missouri Western State University
|Sr.
|3.87
|Biology / Health Science
|Swimming
|Shelby Quinn
|Lindenwood University
|Sr.
|4
|Cellular & Molecular Biological Sciences
|Swimming
|Christina Sather
|Clarion University
|Sr.
|3.61
|Early Childhood Education
|Lacrosse
|Alyssa Voccia
|Limestone College
|Sr.
|3.98
|Computer Science / Web Development
|Field Hockey
|Liz Wolfe
|Slippery Rock University
|Sr.
|4
|Recreational Therapy / Non-Profit Mgmt.
|THIRD TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Kena Bere
|University of Illinois, Springfield
|Jr.
|4
|Legal Studies
|Lacrosse
|Allison Conn
|Queens University of Charlotte
|Jr.
|4
|Finance
|Field Hockey
|Mackenzie Fuhrman
|Kutztown University
|Jr.
|3.93
|Communication Design
|Golf
|Sofia Garcia Austt
|Nova Southeastern University
|So.
|3.87
|Management
|Field Hockey
|Kaitlin Hatch
|West Chester University
|Sr.
|3.86
|Marketing
|Lacrosse
|Valerie Hertz
|Shippensburg University
|Sr.
|3.99
|Marketing
|Golf
|Nabila Inak
|Newberry College
|Sr.
|3.98
|Biology
|Crew
|Hana Ito
|Florida Tech
|Sr.
|4
|Marketing
|Tennis
|Kendra Kappes
|Winona State University
|Jr.
|4
|Cell & Molecular Biology
|Golf
|Krystal Knight
|Merrimack College
|Sr.
|3.94
|Biology
|Ice Hockey
|Kirsten Martin
|Lindenwood University
|Sr.
|4
|Chemistry
|Golf
|Maaika Mestl
|University of Nebraska at Kearney
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Elementary Education K-6
|Swimming, Tennis
|Mary Northcutt (3)
|Carson-Newman University
|Jr.
|4
|Exercise Science
|Golf
|Krissy Ortiz
|Lynn University
|Sr.
|3.93
|International Business Management
|Golf
|Brooklyn Terry
|Harding University
|Sr.
|4
|Biochemistry / Molecular Biology
Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year: Catalina Berraud-Galea, Lynn University
