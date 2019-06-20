Lynn’s Catalina Berraud-Galea Headlines Division II Academic All-America List

Lynn University’s Catalina Berraud-Galea was tabbed as the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for the at-large Division II women, leading a group of 10 women’s swimmers and divers among the 46 first, second and third team honorees.

Five of the 10 garnered first team honors, led by Berraud-Galea, who earned her second straight spot on the first team. Joining Berraud-Galea on the first team were Bloomsburg’s Becca Cubbler, Colorado Mesa’s Sierra Forbord, Queens (N.C.)’s Josefina Lorda-Taylor and St. Cloud State’s Britin Thomsen.

Carson Newman’s Mary Northcutt, who competes in both swimming and tennis, earned her second Academic All-America nod, nabbing third team honors for the second straight year.

Berraud-Galea and Forbord, second team selections Maggie Knier (Minnesota State Mankato) and Shelby Quinn (Lindenwood), and Northcutt were among 19 honorees to post a 4.0 GPA.

Berraud-Galea, the first Division II women’s swimmer to win the Elite 90 Award twice, is a four-time NCAA Championships qualifier. The Lynn Scholar-Athlete of the Year earned bronze in the 1650 free at the Sunshine State Conference Championships and finished 24th in the 1650 free and 28th in the 1000 free at the NCAA Championships.

Cubbler was a three-time All-American, finishing 12th in the 500 free, 13th in 1000 free and 16th in the 1650 free at the NCAA Championships. She snapped school records in the 1000 free and 500 free at NCAAs and was the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference runnerup in the 100 free and with the 400 free relay.

Forbord picked up three All-America honors in 2019, including a seventh-place effort and a school record time in the 100 free at the NCAA Championships. She also swam on the 10th place 800 free relay and 400 medley relay teams.

Lorda-Taylor was third in the 200 free, tied for fourth in the 100 free, seventh in the 500 free, eighth in the 200 IM. She also was part of Queens’ NCAA champion 800 free relay and 400 free relay teams.

Northcutt was part of Carson Newman’s fifth place 200 free relay and 15th place 400 free relay teams at the NCAA Championships.

Ten swimmers and divers were among the 45 men’s Academic All-America selections, including five first teamers. Wingate’s Giacomo Viazzo and Lindenwood’s Justin Winnett were repeat first team honorees, while Carson-Newman’s Paden Duke and Wingate’s Niklas Martin garnered third team accolades in 2018. University of Indianapolis’ Payton Staman joined the quartet on the first team.

Oklahoma Baptist’s Johnathan Stewart picked up his second Academic All-America accolade, repeating as a second team honoree.

Duke, Winnett and Stewart were among 12 selections to boast a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Viazzo was the NCAA runnerup in the 200 breast, finished seventh in the 100 breast and was part of Wingate’s ninth place 400 medley relay.

Winnett placed fourth in the 100 breast and was a member of Lindenwood’s sixth place 400 free relay, seventh place 400 medley relay and 11th place 200 free relay at the NCAA Championships.

Martin finished 12th in the 200 back and was a member of Wingate’s ninth place 400 medley relay and 11th place 800 free relay,

Staman was the NCAA runnerup in 1-meter diving and finished third in the 3 meter.

Google Cloud Academic All-America Division II At-Large Teams

MEN’S TEAM



FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Lacrosse Charlie Bertrand (2) Merrimack College Jr. 3.92 Mechanical Engineering Lacrosse Zach Bodeau (2) Rockhurst University Jr. 4 Criminal Justice Volleyball Evan Cory Lincoln Memorial University Jr. 3.98 Accounting & Finance Swimming Paden Duke (3) Carson-Newman University Jr. 4 Biology Wrestling Kolton Eischens St. Cloud State University Jr. 3.87 Technology Management Tennis Tiago Fernandes (2) Southern New Hampshire University Gr. 3.96/4.00 Business Administration / MBA Golf Anthony Marcinelli (1) Carson-Newman University Sr. 4 Business Swimming Niklas Martin (3) Wingate University Sr. 3.97 Marketing Wrestling Josh Portillo University of Nebraska at Kearney Jr. 3.97 Health & P.E. K-12 / Interscholastic Coaching Volleyball Michael Simmons Lewis University Gr. 3.95/3.95 Business Administration Swimming Payton Staman University of Indianapolis Jr. 3.91 Mechanical Engineering Golf Cody Troutman University of Central Oklahoma Sr. 4 Business Wrestling Brett Velasquez (1, #) St. Cloud State University Sr. 3.91 Biomedical Sciences Swimming Giacomo Viazzo (1) Wingate University Jr. 3.95 Chemistry / Mathematics Swimming Justin Winnett (1) Lindenwood University Sr. 4 Biological Sciences SECOND TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Wrestling Brandon Ball Fort Hays State University Jr. 3.77 Technology Studies Golf Nicholas Barney Le Moyne College Jr. 3.99 Physics Tennis Timo Christen University of Alabama in Huntsville Jr. 4 Chemistry Tennis Sam Clarke University of Illinois Springfield Sr. 3.91 Business Administration Golf Brad Currier (2) Lindenwood University Sr. 4 Exercise Science / Chemistry Golf Joshua Hickling Embry-Riddle University (Fla.) Sr. 4 Business Administration Tennis Nils Hoffacker (1) University of Indianapolis Gr. 3.96/4.00 Business Administration & Management / MBA Swimming Ryan Katulski Wayne State University Jr. 3.85 Accounting Lacrosse Brendan McDougal (3) Adelphi University Sr. 3.74 Physics Lacrosse Conrad Rhein Lynn University Gr. 3.97/4.00 MBA Entrepreneurial Management Swimming Harry Sale Florida Tech Sr. 3.96 Chemical Engineering Lacrosse Lucas Shafer Maryville University Gr. 3.75/3.75 MBA Lacrosse Kyle Souza (2) Dominican College Sr. 3.98 Criminal Justice Volleyball Nick Stevenson Lindenwood University Sr. 4 Biological Sciences Swimming Johnathan Stewart (2) Oklahoma Baptist University Sr. 4 Business Management THIRD TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Wrestling Brody Conner University of Indianapolis Sr. 3.94 Finance Tennis Blake Crawford Newman University So. 4 Accounting Wrestling Jared Donahue Wheeling Jesuit University Jr. 3.9 Biology Tennis Alex Fedorov Merrimack College Jr. 3.97 Accounting / Finance Swimming Markus Furst Wingate University Jr. 3.95 Exercise Science Wrestling Tyler Kreith Maryville University So. 3.94 Financial Services Wrestling Matt Malcom University of Nebraska at Kearney So. 3.76 Elementary Education K-6 Golf Colt Martin Anderson University So. 4 Business / Accounting Wrestling Tyler Mies (3) Newman University Sr. 3.86 Occupational Therapy Assistant Tennis Robin Möller Georgia College Sr. 3.94 Exercise Science Tennis Martin Moser University of Mount Olive Sr. 3.94 Business Analytics Swimming Dylan North West Chester University Jr. 3.91 Political Science Wrestling Noah Ottum Colorado School of Mines Jr. 3.96 Engineering Physics Wrestling Brandon Supernaw Western Colorado University Sr. 3.48 Chemistry / Secondary Education Lacrosse Logan Sweeney Florida Tech Sr. 3.91 Chemical Engineering

Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year: Charlie Bertrand, Merrimack College

WOMEN’S TEAM



FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Catalina Berraud-Galea (1) Lynn University Sr. 4 Sports Management Swimming Becca Cubbler Bloomsburg University Jr. 3.89 Early Childhood Education / Special Education Golf Courtney Ewing Colorado State University – Pueblo Sr. 3.99 Biology Lacrosse Bryanna Fazio Le Moyne College Sr. 3.96 Biology Swimming Sierra Forbord Colorado Mesa University So. 4 Pre-Nursing Lacrosse Olivia Hayden (3) Colorado Mesa University Sr. 4 Biology Golf Jaime Jacob (3) Cal State San Marcos Jr. 3.96 Business Management / Global Business & Marketing Skiing Amanda Kautzer Michigan Technological University Jr. 4 Mechanical Engineering / Biomedical Engineering Tennis Kristen Kirby Colorado Mesa University Jr. 4 Exercise Science Golf Helen Kreuzer Lynn University Jr. 3.98 Sports Management Tennis Greta Lazzarotto Midwestern State Sr. 4 Management Swimming Josefina Lorda-Taylor Queens University of Charlotte Sr. 3.87 Biochemistry Tennis Karla Miletic (2) University of the Sciences Jr. 4 Physics Swimming Britin Thomsen St. Cloud State University Sr. 3.93 Psychology Tennis Michela Verpelli Wingate University Sr. 4 Marketing Skiing Casey Wright University of Alaska Anchorage Sr. 4 Physical Education SECOND TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Ivana Andric New York Institute of Technology Jr. 4 Engineering Management Golf Lexi Armon Northeastern State University Gr. 3.97/4.00 Math Education Ice Hockey Corbin Boyd Minnesota State University, Mankato Sr. 3.98 Biochemistry Swimming Brittany Dixon Colorado Mesa University Jr. 3.8 Political Science Tennis Sydney Homan (2) Wingate University Sr. 3.96 Exercise Science Lacrosse Alison Johnson Adelphi University Jr. 3.94 Sociology Golf Katharina Keilich (1, @) University of Indianapolis Sr. 3.96 Sport Management Swimming Maggie Knier Minnesota State University, Mankato Jr. 4 Mass Media / Marketing Tennis Annie McCullough Tusculum University Jr. 3.98 Chemistry Field Hockey Katharina Ohmen Merrimack College Sr. 3.98 Criminology Golf Shi Qing Ong Missouri Western State University Sr. 3.87 Biology / Health Science Swimming Shelby Quinn Lindenwood University Sr. 4 Cellular & Molecular Biological Sciences Swimming Christina Sather Clarion University Sr. 3.61 Early Childhood Education Lacrosse Alyssa Voccia Limestone College Sr. 3.98 Computer Science / Web Development Field Hockey Liz Wolfe Slippery Rock University Sr. 4 Recreational Therapy / Non-Profit Mgmt. THIRD TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Kena Bere University of Illinois, Springfield Jr. 4 Legal Studies Lacrosse Allison Conn Queens University of Charlotte Jr. 4 Finance Field Hockey Mackenzie Fuhrman Kutztown University Jr. 3.93 Communication Design Golf Sofia Garcia Austt Nova Southeastern University So. 3.87 Management Field Hockey Kaitlin Hatch West Chester University Sr. 3.86 Marketing Lacrosse Valerie Hertz Shippensburg University Sr. 3.99 Marketing Golf Nabila Inak Newberry College Sr. 3.98 Biology Crew Hana Ito Florida Tech Sr. 4 Marketing Tennis Kendra Kappes Winona State University Jr. 4 Cell & Molecular Biology Golf Krystal Knight Merrimack College Sr. 3.94 Biology Ice Hockey Kirsten Martin Lindenwood University Sr. 4 Chemistry Golf Maaika Mestl University of Nebraska at Kearney Gr. 4.00/4.00 Elementary Education K-6 Swimming, Tennis Mary Northcutt (3) Carson-Newman University Jr. 4 Exercise Science Golf Krissy Ortiz Lynn University Sr. 3.93 International Business Management Golf Brooklyn Terry Harding University Sr. 4 Biochemistry / Molecular Biology

Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year: Catalina Berraud-Galea, Lynn University