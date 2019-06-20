Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lynn’s Catalina Berraud-Galea Headlines Division II Academic All-America List

Lynn University’s Catalina Berraud-Galea was tabbed as the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for the at-large Division II women, leading a group of 10 women’s swimmers and divers among the 46 first, second and third team honorees.

Five of the 10 garnered first team honors, led by Berraud-Galea, who earned her second straight spot on the first team. Joining Berraud-Galea on the first team were Bloomsburg’s Becca Cubbler, Colorado Mesa’s Sierra Forbord, Queens (N.C.)’s Josefina Lorda-Taylor and St. Cloud State’s Britin Thomsen.

Carson Newman’s Mary Northcutt, who competes in both swimming and tennis, earned her second Academic All-America nod, nabbing third team honors for the second straight year.

Berraud-Galea and Forbord, second team selections Maggie Knier (Minnesota State Mankato) and Shelby Quinn (Lindenwood), and Northcutt were among 19 honorees to post a 4.0 GPA.

Berraud-Galea, the first Division II women’s swimmer to win the Elite 90 Award twice, is a four-time NCAA Championships qualifier. The Lynn Scholar-Athlete of the Year earned bronze in the 1650 free at the Sunshine State Conference Championships and finished 24th in the 1650 free and 28th in the 1000 free at the NCAA Championships.

Cubbler was a three-time All-American, finishing 12th in the 500 free, 13th in 1000 free and 16th in the 1650 free at the NCAA Championships. She snapped school records in the 1000 free and 500 free at NCAAs and was the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference runnerup in the 100 free and with the 400 free relay.

Forbord picked up three All-America honors in 2019, including a seventh-place effort and a school record time in the 100 free at the NCAA Championships. She also swam on the 10th place 800 free relay and 400 medley relay teams.

Lorda-Taylor was third in the 200 free, tied for fourth in the 100 free, seventh in the 500 free, eighth in the 200 IM. She also was part of Queens’ NCAA champion 800 free relay and 400 free relay teams.

Northcutt was part of Carson Newman’s fifth place 200 free relay and 15th place 400 free relay teams at the NCAA Championships.

Ten swimmers and divers were among the 45 men’s Academic All-America selections, including five first teamers. Wingate’s Giacomo Viazzo and Lindenwood’s Justin Winnett were repeat first team honorees, while Carson-Newman’s Paden Duke and Wingate’s Niklas Martin garnered third team accolades in 2018. University of Indianapolis’ Payton Staman joined the quartet on the first team.

Oklahoma Baptist’s Johnathan Stewart picked up his second Academic All-America accolade, repeating as a second team honoree.

Duke, Winnett and Stewart were among 12 selections to boast a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Viazzo was the NCAA runnerup in the 200 breast, finished seventh in the 100 breast and was part of Wingate’s ninth place 400 medley relay.

Winnett placed fourth in the 100 breast and was a member of Lindenwood’s sixth place 400 free relay, seventh place 400 medley relay and 11th place 200 free relay at the NCAA Championships.

Martin finished 12th in the 200 back and was a member of Wingate’s ninth place 400 medley relay and 11th place 800 free relay,

Staman was the NCAA runnerup in 1-meter diving and finished third in the 3 meter.

Google Cloud Academic All-America Division II At-Large Teams

MEN’S TEAM

FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Lacrosse Charlie Bertrand (2) Merrimack College Jr. 3.92 Mechanical Engineering
Lacrosse Zach Bodeau (2) Rockhurst University Jr. 4 Criminal Justice
Volleyball Evan Cory Lincoln Memorial University Jr. 3.98 Accounting & Finance
Swimming Paden Duke (3) Carson-Newman University Jr. 4 Biology
Wrestling Kolton Eischens St. Cloud State University Jr. 3.87 Technology Management
Tennis Tiago Fernandes (2) Southern New Hampshire University Gr. 3.96/4.00 Business Administration / MBA
Golf Anthony Marcinelli (1) Carson-Newman University Sr. 4 Business
Swimming Niklas Martin (3) Wingate University Sr. 3.97 Marketing
Wrestling Josh Portillo University of Nebraska at Kearney Jr. 3.97 Health & P.E. K-12 / Interscholastic Coaching
Volleyball Michael Simmons Lewis University Gr. 3.95/3.95 Business Administration
Swimming Payton Staman University of Indianapolis Jr. 3.91 Mechanical Engineering
Golf Cody Troutman University of Central Oklahoma Sr. 4 Business
Wrestling Brett Velasquez (1, #) St. Cloud State University Sr. 3.91 Biomedical Sciences
Swimming Giacomo Viazzo (1) Wingate University Jr. 3.95 Chemistry / Mathematics
Swimming Justin Winnett (1) Lindenwood University Sr. 4 Biological Sciences
SECOND TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Wrestling Brandon Ball Fort Hays State University Jr. 3.77 Technology Studies
Golf Nicholas Barney Le Moyne College Jr. 3.99 Physics
Tennis Timo Christen University of Alabama in Huntsville Jr. 4 Chemistry
Tennis Sam Clarke University of Illinois Springfield Sr. 3.91 Business Administration
Golf Brad Currier (2) Lindenwood University Sr. 4 Exercise Science / Chemistry
Golf Joshua Hickling Embry-Riddle University (Fla.) Sr. 4 Business Administration
Tennis Nils Hoffacker (1) University of Indianapolis Gr. 3.96/4.00 Business Administration & Management / MBA
Swimming Ryan Katulski Wayne State University Jr. 3.85 Accounting
Lacrosse Brendan McDougal (3) Adelphi University Sr. 3.74 Physics
Lacrosse Conrad Rhein Lynn University Gr. 3.97/4.00 MBA Entrepreneurial Management
Swimming Harry Sale Florida Tech Sr. 3.96 Chemical Engineering
Lacrosse Lucas Shafer Maryville University Gr. 3.75/3.75 MBA
Lacrosse Kyle Souza (2) Dominican College Sr. 3.98 Criminal Justice
Volleyball Nick Stevenson Lindenwood University Sr. 4 Biological Sciences
Swimming Johnathan Stewart (2) Oklahoma Baptist University Sr. 4 Business Management
THIRD TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Wrestling Brody Conner University of Indianapolis Sr. 3.94 Finance
Tennis Blake Crawford Newman University So. 4 Accounting
Wrestling Jared Donahue Wheeling Jesuit University Jr. 3.9 Biology
Tennis Alex Fedorov Merrimack College Jr. 3.97 Accounting / Finance
Swimming Markus Furst Wingate University Jr. 3.95 Exercise Science
Wrestling Tyler Kreith Maryville University So. 3.94 Financial Services
Wrestling Matt Malcom University of Nebraska at Kearney So. 3.76 Elementary Education K-6
Golf Colt Martin Anderson University So. 4 Business / Accounting
Wrestling Tyler Mies (3) Newman University Sr. 3.86 Occupational Therapy Assistant
Tennis Robin Möller Georgia College Sr. 3.94 Exercise Science
Tennis Martin Moser University of Mount Olive Sr. 3.94 Business Analytics
Swimming Dylan North West Chester University Jr. 3.91 Political Science
Wrestling Noah Ottum Colorado School of Mines Jr. 3.96 Engineering Physics
Wrestling Brandon Supernaw Western Colorado University Sr. 3.48 Chemistry / Secondary Education
Lacrosse Logan Sweeney Florida Tech Sr. 3.91 Chemical Engineering

Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year: Charlie Bertrand, Merrimack College

WOMEN’S TEAM

FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Catalina Berraud-Galea (1) Lynn University Sr. 4 Sports Management
Swimming Becca Cubbler Bloomsburg University Jr. 3.89 Early Childhood Education / Special Education
Golf Courtney Ewing Colorado State University – Pueblo Sr. 3.99 Biology
Lacrosse Bryanna Fazio Le Moyne College Sr. 3.96 Biology
Swimming Sierra Forbord Colorado Mesa University So. 4 Pre-Nursing
Lacrosse Olivia Hayden (3) Colorado Mesa University Sr. 4 Biology
Golf Jaime Jacob (3) Cal State San Marcos Jr. 3.96 Business Management / Global Business & Marketing
Skiing Amanda Kautzer Michigan Technological University Jr. 4 Mechanical Engineering / Biomedical Engineering
Tennis Kristen Kirby Colorado Mesa University Jr. 4 Exercise Science
Golf Helen Kreuzer Lynn University Jr. 3.98 Sports Management
Tennis Greta Lazzarotto Midwestern State Sr. 4 Management
Swimming Josefina Lorda-Taylor Queens University of Charlotte Sr. 3.87 Biochemistry
Tennis Karla Miletic (2) University of the Sciences Jr. 4 Physics
Swimming Britin Thomsen St. Cloud State University Sr. 3.93 Psychology
Tennis Michela Verpelli Wingate University Sr. 4 Marketing
Skiing Casey Wright University of Alaska Anchorage Sr. 4 Physical Education
SECOND TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Ivana Andric New York Institute of Technology Jr. 4 Engineering Management
Golf Lexi Armon Northeastern State University Gr. 3.97/4.00 Math Education
Ice Hockey Corbin Boyd Minnesota State University, Mankato Sr. 3.98 Biochemistry
Swimming Brittany Dixon Colorado Mesa University Jr. 3.8 Political Science
Tennis Sydney Homan (2) Wingate University Sr. 3.96 Exercise Science
Lacrosse Alison Johnson Adelphi University Jr. 3.94 Sociology
Golf Katharina Keilich (1, @) University of Indianapolis Sr. 3.96 Sport Management
Swimming Maggie Knier Minnesota State University, Mankato Jr. 4 Mass Media / Marketing
Tennis Annie McCullough Tusculum University Jr. 3.98 Chemistry
Field Hockey Katharina Ohmen Merrimack College Sr. 3.98 Criminology
Golf Shi Qing Ong Missouri Western State University Sr. 3.87 Biology / Health Science
Swimming Shelby Quinn Lindenwood University Sr. 4 Cellular & Molecular Biological Sciences
Swimming Christina Sather Clarion University Sr. 3.61 Early Childhood Education
Lacrosse Alyssa Voccia Limestone College Sr. 3.98 Computer Science / Web Development
Field Hockey Liz Wolfe Slippery Rock University Sr. 4 Recreational Therapy / Non-Profit Mgmt.
THIRD TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Kena Bere University of Illinois, Springfield Jr. 4 Legal Studies
Lacrosse Allison Conn Queens University of Charlotte Jr. 4 Finance
Field Hockey Mackenzie Fuhrman Kutztown University Jr. 3.93 Communication Design
Golf Sofia Garcia Austt Nova Southeastern University So. 3.87 Management
Field Hockey Kaitlin Hatch West Chester University Sr. 3.86 Marketing
Lacrosse Valerie Hertz Shippensburg University Sr. 3.99 Marketing
Golf Nabila Inak Newberry College Sr. 3.98 Biology
Crew Hana Ito Florida Tech Sr. 4 Marketing
Tennis Kendra Kappes Winona State University Jr. 4 Cell & Molecular Biology
Golf Krystal Knight Merrimack College Sr. 3.94 Biology
Ice Hockey Kirsten Martin Lindenwood University Sr. 4 Chemistry
Golf Maaika Mestl University of Nebraska at Kearney Gr. 4.00/4.00 Elementary Education K-6
Swimming, Tennis Mary Northcutt (3) Carson-Newman University Jr. 4 Exercise Science
Golf Krissy Ortiz Lynn University Sr. 3.93 International Business Management
Golf Brooklyn Terry Harding University Sr. 4 Biochemistry / Molecular Biology

Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year: Catalina Berraud-Galea, Lynn University

