Faster Than Dressel: 16-Year-Old Michael Pickett Nails 22.34 50 Free PB

2019 NEW ZEALAND OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on night 4 of the 2019 New Zealand Open Championships, 16-year-old Michael Pickett fired off a monster mark in the men’s 50m freestyle. En route to silver tonight in Auckland behind winner Daniel Hunter and his time of 22.27, teen Pickett produced a monster effort of 22.34 to fall just .07 outside of gold, but check-in with a new New Zealand 16 Years Age Record.

Entering these championships, North Shore’s Pickett’s lifetime best sat at the 22.66 he produced at the New Zealand Age Group Championships this past April. Prior to that, he competed at the Junior Pan Pacs Championships where he collected New Zealand’s only medal, a bronze in the 50m free in his first sub-23 second time ever.

Since turning 16 he has dropped from 23.08 to 22.66 and from age 14 to 15 he dropped from 23.96 to 23.08. His 22.66 already qualified for this summer’s World Junior Championships, but his 22.34 this evening dips under the 22.40 development consideration time spelled out in the New Zealand Selection Policy for the Senior World Championships taking place in Gwangju next month.

With his swim, Pickett now overtakes the top spot in the world rankings this season for 18&U men:

New #1 – 22.34 Pickett, Michael NZL 2019 New Zealand Open Championships

2 22.45 Selin, Artem RUS 37. Internationales Hi-Point Meeting Zurich SUI 03/03/2019

3 22.69 Liendo, Joshua CAN 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials Toronto 04/07/2019

4 22.78 Curtiss, David USA 2019 Mel Zajac Jr International Vancouver CAN 05/24/2019

5 22.86 Burdisso, Federico ITA 2019 Geneva International Geneva SUI 01/20/2019

For additional perspective, Pickett’s time would check-in as the 2nd fastest American 15-16-year-old ever behind Michael Andrew, faster than American Caeleb Dressel was at his age.

22.33 Michael Andrew SI RPC 2016 ST Arena Pro Swim at Austin 1/16/2016 Austin 22.39 Caeleb Dressel FL BSS 2013 Speedo Junior National 8/5/2013 Irvine 22.52 Adam Chaney OH RAYS 2018 Summer Nationals 7/29/2018 Irvine 22.56 Brian Hess ME LRSC 7/21/2016 Saint John 22.64 David Curtiss NJ UN 2018 PV AP LC Y Nationals 8/2/2018 College Park

Pickett is another exciting product of Coach Dean Boxall out of St. Peters Western in Australia, where the teen trains alongside powerhouse stars Ariarne Titmus, Mitch Larkin, and Jack Cartwright.