Clareburt Collects 2nd Gold, But No New Qualifiers On Day 2 Of NZ Open

2019 NEW ZEALAND OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Although no new World Championships qualifiers transpired on day 2 of the 2019 New Zealand Open Championships, there were several notable age group performances that made the nation get inspired for what’s to come down the line in the Kiwi future.

Tyron Henry of Howick Pakuranga clocked a time of 1:51.20 in the men’s 200m free final to finish 8th, but nail a New Zealand 17 Years Age Record with his result. His time overtook the previous mark of 1:51.47 held by Lewis Clareburt from 2017.

19-year-old Clareburt qualified in the men’s 400m IM last night but fell short in the 200m free, although he did snag gold in 1:48.11. The Capital swimmer neede at least a time of 1:47.40 to hit the FINA A cut. His time tonight does check-in as a personal best, however, knocking .21 off his 1:48.32 from last year’s Age Group Championships.

Bailey Main topped the men’s 50m fly podium in 24.26, while North Shore teenager Cameron Gray broke the New Zealand 15 Years Age Record in the B-Final in a time of 25.09. That crushed his previous fastest of 25.34.

Visiting Swedish swimmer Jessica Eriksson got her hand on the wall first in the women’s 50m breast in 31.73, while 18-year-old Northwave swimmer Ciara Smith took the NZ title in 32.33. That sliced .01 off the previous NZ 18 Years AGe Record set by Annabelle Carey back in 2007.

Finally, Kiwi West Aquatics’ Luan Grobbelaar collected a 17 Years Age Record in the men’s 200m breast with his runner-up mark of 2:16.19. That laid waste to his previous lifetime best and previous age record of 2:16.44 set at last year’s South African Nationals. Grobbelaar has already been named to the South African roster for the self-funded World Junior Championships, so his national allegiance is still in flux.

Winning the men’s 200m breast tonight was Julian Layton of the Heretaunga Sundevls, with the 14-year-old clocking a mark of 2:12.45. That represents his 2nd fastest time ever but falls short of the 2:11.00 FINA A cut needed for next month’s World Championships.

Of note, bronze medalist in the 200m breast race, Taichi Vakasama, produced a new Fijian National Record with his time of 2:16.34.

Kiana Swain, just 17, won the women’s 200m fly title in 2:17.28, with 15-year-old Capital swimmer Jenna Rolston-Larking in the runner-up spot clocking 2:17.71.