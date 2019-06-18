Iowa to Host 2020 Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

The University of Iowa will host a Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championship meet for the 2nd-straight season in 2020. In the spring of 2019, the Hawkeyes played host to the men’s championship, and in the upcoming season they will shift and host the women.

This will mark the 3rd time in program history that Iowa has hosted the Big Ten Women’s Championships: once in 1985 in the old Fieldhouse pool, and once in 2012 in the school’s new $69 million facility.

Hosting of Big Ten Women’s Championships since inaugural event in 1982:

Indianapolis – 8

Minneapolis (University of Minnesota) – 7

Bloomington (Indiana University) – 5

Ann Arbor (University of Michigan) – 5

Columbus (Ohio State) – 4

Milwaukee – 4

West Lafayette (Purdue) – 3

Iowa City (University of Iowa) – 2*

* – not including 2020

Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center opened in 2010 with a 50-meter competition pool and a separate diving well. The facility’s seating capacity is 1,200. The facility will also host the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, after having previously hosted the 2015 event.

The meet was announced as part of Iowa’s announcement of its complete 2019-2020 season schedule for both the men and women. Season highlights:

Iowa will open the season with its annual intrasquad meet on Sept. 28.

The Iowa women will attend the 2019 SMU Classic – one of the biggest (and usually fastest) early-season meets on the national schedule.

The Hawkeyes will host Big Ten Conference duals against Michigan State (Oct. 3-4), Minnesota (Oct. 26), Michigan (W) (Nov. 1), Rutgers (W) (Nov. 8), and Illinois (W) (Jan. 11).

Iowa’s big midseason meet will take place in Minneapolis at the Minnesota Invitational from Dec. 5-7.

The Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships will be held at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center Natatorium from Feb. 19-22. The NCAA Championships will be in Athens, Georgia, from March 19-22.

The Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships will be held from Feb. 26-29 in Bloomington, Indiana. The NCAA Championships are in Indianapolis from March 25-28.

The NCAA Zone D Diving Championships will be held March 9-11 in Dallas, Texas.

The Iowa women were 10th out of 13 teams at the 2019 Big Ten Championship meet, while the Iowa men finished 8th out of 10 teams.

Full 2019-2020 Men’s Schedule:

Full 2019-2020 Women’s Schedule: