Piero Codia Signs with Aqua Centurions ISL Team

Italian Butterfly star Piero Codia has announced on Instagram that he will be joining the ISL team Aqua Centurions out of Rome in the Fall. Codia is the reigning European Champ in the LCM 100 fly, with a best time of 50.64. His announcement comes after the official roster for the Aqua Centurions was announced last week, and his addition brings the roster to 25 (28 swimmer maximum).

Codia will be joining fellow butterflyer Laszlo Cseh on Aqua Centurions, providing a nice base for them individually and for medley relays. He is also the Italian Nationa Record holder in the 50 and 100 fly LCM.

Here is the current roster for Aqua Centurions: