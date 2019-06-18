Piero Codia Signs with Aqua Centurions ISL Team

Italian Butterfly star Piero Codia has announced on Instagram that he will be joining the ISL team Aqua Centurions out of Rome in the Fall. Codia is the reigning European Champ in the LCM 100 fly, with a best time of 50.64. His announcement comes after the official roster for the Aqua Centurions was announced last week, and his addition brings the roster to 25 (28 swimmer maximum).
Codia will be joining fellow butterflyer Laszlo Cseh on Aqua Centurions, providing a nice base for them individually and for medley relays. He is also the Italian Nationa Record holder in the 50 and 100 fly LCM.
View this post on Instagram
Felicissimo di far parte del team AQUACENTURIONS per la nuova ISL 😎 e voi siete pronti?! #Repost @isl_aquacenturions (@get_repost) ・・・ 🥇Gold at the European Champs in Glasgow 2018 breaking 💥💥💥the championships record, Piero Codia @pierocodi joins our 🦋 butterfly 🦋squad! Welcome!! 🧜♂️🔱. Credits: DEEPBLUEMEDIA. • • • @iswimleague @isl_londonroar @energystandard @islcquacenturions @calocondors @dctridentisl @nybreakers @ironisl #isl #swim #swimming #swimmers #racing#league #water #health #healthy #watersports #pool #wet #sport #fit #swimsuit #fast #fun #somuchfun #excercise #blue #chlorine
Here is the current roster for Aqua Centurions:
- Luiz Altamir Melo
- Ilaria Bianchi
- Georgia Bohl
- Martina Carraro
- Apostolos Christou
- Piero Codia
- Santo Condorelli
- Breno Correia
- Laszlo Cseh
- Ilaria Cusinato
- Gabriele Detti
- Silvia Di Pietro
- Luca Dotto
- Kristian Gkolomeev
- Philip Heintz
- Franziska Hentke
- Sarah Köhler
- Nicolo Martinenghi
- Kaylee McKeown
- Alessandro Miressi
- Larissa Oliveira
- Margherita Panziera
- Federica Pellegrini
- Fabio Scozzoli
Leave a Reply