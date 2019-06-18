Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pernille Blume Expected to Join New York Breakers

Joining the chorus of swimmers who have been announced as additions, within hours of the big ISL press release, Danish swimmer Pernille Blume will join the New York Breakers.

According to an Instagram post by Michael Andrew, who along with his parents Tina and Peter is a co-owner of the Breakers, Blume is expected to join the team – though she has not made any social media posts on the matter. Both swimmers are currently in Rome preparing for this weekend’s Sette Colli Trophy.

View this post on Instagram

🔥 NEW YORK BREAKERS 🔥 Excited to share with you our 🔥 roster of super ⭐️ swimmers! #isignedtoswim @iswimleague If you see any of us on pool deck, throw up the rhino horn and we’ll throw one back 💪🏽 @nybreakers Current roster: Women Breakers: @lia_neal @madiwilson @pernilleblume @adeloof @gdeloof @catiedeloof @emilyoverholt @laragrangeon @haleymlblack @breejalarson @alys_thomas @emily__escobedo @reva_foos Men Breakers: @swimmermichael @de_lucca_joao @mariuskusch @christopher_preid @pedrospajari @mchierighini @jackmcloughlin @mack.darragh @bradtandy @jonathangomez.col @clydelew_95 @lilmarquenis @jacob.pebley @marco_koch_swimming @jmoney_lynch

A post shared by Michael Andrew (@swimmermichael) on

The 25-year old Blume won a 2016 Olympic gold medal as the 50 free champion, and also is the owner of 5 World Short Course Championship and 1 World Long Course Championship medal.

Blume underwent heart surgery earlier this year, but showed that she’s back to full-form after winning the 50 free in the final stop of the FINA Champions Series last month in Indianapolis when she swam 24.08. That beat a field of sprint mega-stars including Sarah Sjostrom and Ranomi Kromowidjojo.

Announced New York Breakers Roster So Far:

New York Breakers – New York City
Michael Andrew
Haley Black, Ali DeLoof
Marcelo Chierighini Catie DeLoof
Mack Darragh Gabby DeLoof
Joao de Lucca Emily Escobedo
Jonathan Gomez Reva Foos
Marco Koch Lara Grangeon
Marius Kusch Breeja Larson
Clyde Lewis Lia Neal
Justin Lynch Emily Overholt
Jack McLoughlin Alys Thomas
Lia Neal Madi Wilson
Jacob Pebley Pernille Blume
Chris Reid
Pedro Spajari
Brad Tandy
Markus Thormeyer
GM: Tina Andrew

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!