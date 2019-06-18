Pernille Blume Expected to Join New York Breakers

Joining the chorus of swimmers who have been announced as additions, within hours of the big ISL press release, Danish swimmer Pernille Blume will join the New York Breakers.

According to an Instagram post by Michael Andrew, who along with his parents Tina and Peter is a co-owner of the Breakers, Blume is expected to join the team – though she has not made any social media posts on the matter. Both swimmers are currently in Rome preparing for this weekend’s Sette Colli Trophy.

The 25-year old Blume won a 2016 Olympic gold medal as the 50 free champion, and also is the owner of 5 World Short Course Championship and 1 World Long Course Championship medal.

Blume underwent heart surgery earlier this year, but showed that she’s back to full-form after winning the 50 free in the final stop of the FINA Champions Series last month in Indianapolis when she swam 24.08. That beat a field of sprint mega-stars including Sarah Sjostrom and Ranomi Kromowidjojo.

Announced New York Breakers Roster So Far: