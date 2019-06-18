Nathan Adrian Signs With LA Current ISL Team

8-time Olympic Gold medalist Nathan Adrian has announced that he has signed with the LA Current ISL (International Swim League) team for this coming Fall. The announcement came just shortly after the ISL held a press conference in which they revealed the rosters for 4 of the 8 ISL teams, including LA Current.

Adrian adds to an already large number of Cal swimmers. He will be joining fellow Cal Bears Kathleen Baker, Amy Bilquist, Katie McLaughlin, Farida Osman, Ryan Murphy, Josh Prenot, Andrew Seliskar, and Tom Shields. The 2012 Olympic Gold medlaist in the 100 free, Adrian adds a huge speed boost to a team already stuffed with sprinters. The Current will have Adrian, Blake Pieroni, Ryan Held, Andrew Seliskar, Dylan Carter, Michael Chadwick, and Jack Conger to pick from for free relays.

Here are Adrian’s best times in SCY, SCM, and LCM (ISL will compete in SCM):

50 free SCY: 18.66

100 free SCY: 41.08

50 free SCM: 20.95

100 free SCM: 4644

50 free LCM: 21.37

100 free LCM: 47.52

After being diagnosed with testicular cancer early this year, Adrian returned to training in February after undergoing surgery. He returned to competition May, where he posted a 22.22 LCM 50 free, and a 49.31 100 free, signalling that he isn’t too far from form.